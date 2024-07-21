Pro-Israel Christians Stage “The Trial 2024” in Response to UN Resolution

In a powerful display of support for Israel, Christian leaders and pro-Israel advocates recently organized an event called “The Trial 2024” in The Hague, Netherlands. This gathering was a response to a December 2020 United Nations resolution that requested an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) regarding Israeli occupation and alleged discrimination against non-Jews in Israel. This ICJ opinion was issued on Friday.

The UN resolution, backed by 87 member states, is viewed by supporters of Israel as a significant threat to the country’s rights over Judea, Samaria, and East Jerusalem. The ICJ’s opinion on this matter, though non-binding,was announced on Friday and could potentially influence international perspectives on Israel’s territorial claims.

“The Trial 2024” occurred at the World Forum in The Hague, drawing nearly 1,000 attendees from 45 countries. The event culminated in the signing of a decree supporting Israel’s rights, which the organizers then delivered to the ICJ in a bold move.

Despite initial resistance, Jack van der Tang, a key figure in the event, submitted the decree to the ICJ. This action was seen as a victory by the organizers, who experts had told that such a submission would be impossible without an appointment.

The ICJ officially acknowledged receipt of the decree in a letter from H.E. Mr. Philippe Gautier, the Registrar of the Court. While this acknowledgment does not guarantee that the 15 ICJ judges will consider the decree in their deliberations, the organizers view it as a significant step in their spiritual and legal effort to influence the court’s decision in favor of Israel.

The event organizers, including the International Conference for Truth, Justice and Peace, frame “The Trial 2024” as both a political and spiritual endeavor. They emphasize the importance of continued prayer and support for Israel in this matter, viewing the current situation as indicative of biblical end times.

As the July 2024 deadline for the ICJ’s opinion approaches, supporters of Israel are urged to remain vigilant and continue their advocacy efforts. The organizers of “The Trial 2024” see their actions as part of a broader spiritual battle for Israel’s rights and sovereignty.

This event highlights the complex interplay between international law, geopolitics, and religious beliefs surrounding Israel’s territorial claims. As the world awaits the ICJ’s advisory opinion, the actions of groups like those behind “The Trial 2024” demonstrate the passionate support Israel continues to receive from certain sectors of the international community.

The group of Christian leaders issued a response:

“For Israel, this could be the most threatening and important condemnation in its entire existence!” they warned. “This significant move by the UN shows us how far we have arrived in the biblical end times,” they stated. “The request has everything to do with who may legitimately rule Judea, Samaria and East Jerusalem, which includes the Old City with the Temple Mount. Many countries want to divide Jerusalem and want East Jerusalem to be the capital of a Palestinian state.”

A conference attended by almost 1,000 “intercessors” from 45 countries titled the International Conference for Truth Justice was held and the statement, signed by hundreds of supporters, was presented to the ICJ by Jack van der Tang. He was told that he would receive an appointment Monday, July 8, to explain the Decree.

Before that date, the group received a response from the ICJ from H.E. Mr. Phillipe Gautier, an email informing them that they would not be allowed to deliver their statement.

The organization issued a decree in response to the ICJ’s recent resolution:

“To The International Court of Justice (ICJ)

“Now therefore, O kings, be wise; be warned, O judges of the earth.” (Psalm 2:10).

“We, Christian representatives of the nations, declare the following:

“The whole earth belongs to the Creator of the Heavens and the Earth. The Most High gave the nations their land and their inheritance (Gen. 10, Deut. 32:8). “And he made from one man every nation of mankind to live on all the face of the earth, having determined allotted periods and the boundaries of their dwelling place” (Acts 17:26).

“God gave the land of Israel to the Jewish people as an everlasting possession.

“He is the Lord our God; his judgments are in all the earth. He remembers his covenant forever, the word that he commanded, for a thousand generations, the covenant that he made with Abraham, his sworn promise to Isaac, which he confirmed to Jacob as a statute, to Israel as an everlasting covenant, saying, ‘To you I will give the land of Canaan as your portion for an inheritance.’ ”(Ps 105:7-11).

“The Jewish return to the Land of Israel for over a hundred years in this last century fulfills Biblical promises (Jer. 31:10, Ezekiel 36:24).

“On December 30, 2022, the United Nations resolution 77/247 asked the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to provide a ruling on the status of East Jerusalem, Judea, and Samaria (aka the West Bank).

“We, Christian representatives of our nations from all over the world, declare and testify that the land of Israel includes East Jerusalem, Judea, and Samaria. These areas belong indisputably to Israel and are ultimately the inheritance of the Jewish people. Dividing the Land conflicts with the Bible and the will of the Lord God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob, the God of Israel.

“Given this, we respectfully call on the Judges of the ICJ to practice justice (Micah 6:8). We urgently appeal to you to take into account the grave warning of the Prophet Joel—one of the prophets of the God of Israel: “For behold, in those days and at that time, when I restore the fortunes of Judah and Jerusalem, I will gather all nations, and will bring them down into the valley of Jehoshaphat. There I will put them on trial for what they did to my inheritance, my people Israel, because they scattered my people among the nations, and divided up my land” (Joel 3:1-2).