Share with Your Friends: “Sovereignty Seder” Guide for Passover Celebrations

This incredible new resource connects the ancient exodus story with the modern-day call for Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria.

In a timely initiative ahead of Passover, Israel365 Action has released a “Sovereignty Seder” guide that weaves the traditional Passover celebration with advocacy for Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria.

The innovative resource offers families ways to incorporate discussions about Israel’s biblical heartland into their Passover Seder while supporting Israel365 Action’s campaign in the current World Zionist Congress elections.

“As we celebrate our freedom from Egypt, we must also secure the future of Judea and Samaria—the cradle of Jewish history and key to Israel’s security,” said Rabbi Tuly Weisz, founder of Israel365 Action. “The Sovereignty Seder guide gives families meaningful ways to connect our ancient story with today’s crucial sovereignty movement.”

Click here to download your free Sovereignty Seder guide now

The guide offers creative enhancements to the traditional Seder elements, including placing an empty chair for hostages still held in Gaza, using cherry tomatoes for Karpas to celebrate Israeli agricultural innovation, enjoying wines from Judean and Samarian vineyards for the four cups, and adding a fifth cup symbolizing God’s promise to bring the Jewish people to their ancestral homeland. The guide also includes family-friendly activities and discussion questions appropriate for all ages.

The Sovereignty Seder comes at a pivotal moment following the October 7th attacks, which many see as having fundamentally altered the discourse around Israel’s territorial policies.

“The decades-long experiment with ‘land for peace’ has failed catastrophically. The time for half-measures and delusions has passed. All of Israel belongs to the Jewish people. Judea and Samaria ARE Israel,” said Rabbi Weisz.

Christian Zionists have been stalwart backers of Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria. This support comes at a crucial time as President Donald Trump has nominated former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee to serve as the next U.S. Ambassador to Israel. Huckabee, a longtime supporter of Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria, has frequently visited these regions and advocated for their recognition as integral parts of Israel.

“With Mike Huckabee’s nomination as Ambassador to Israel, we’re seeing a powerful alignment of U.S. policy with biblical values regarding the land of Israel,” said Rabbi Elie Mischel, Director of Education at Israel365. “Governor Huckabee understands that Judea and Samaria are not just politically significant—they’re the biblical heartland where Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob walked.”

A coalition of 500 Jewish and Christian faith leaders recently signed a letter of support for Huckabee’s nomination, recognizing his lifelong commitment to building bridges between Jews and Christians and his understanding of Israel’s biblical significance.

Families interested in enhancing their Passover celebration with the Sovereignty Seder guide can download it for free from our website. The downloadable guide includes printable elements to incorporate into any traditional Seder.

Jewish supporters are also encouraged to vote for Israel365 Action (Slate #7) in the ongoing World Zionist Congress elections, where the organization champions full Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria as a core policy position. Christian supporters can join the “Ten from the Nations” initiative to strengthen advocacy for Israel’s biblical heartland.

“This Passover, as we celebrate ancient redemption, we also look forward to modern restoration of our biblical homeland,” said Weisz. “The Sovereignty Seder is an invitation to make that connection meaningful for the entire family.”

To download your free Sovereignty Seder guide and learn more about supporting Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria, CLICK HERE.