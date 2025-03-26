Israel365 Action Publishes Open Letter Supporting Huckabee’s Nomination

Huckabee, a Baptist minister, is the first non-Jewish US ambassador to Israel since James Cunningham was appointed by President George W. Bush in 2008. His political views on the Middle East are even more controversial.

Mike Huckabee, President Trump’s nominee to serve as ambassador to Israel, stood before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee for his confirmation hearing on Tuesday. Huckabee faces stiff opposition from Democrats who oppose his faith-based support of Israel. With Republicans making up the majority on the committee, though, the support of Democrats won’t be needed for Huckabee to be confirmed.

Israel365 Action, a grassroots advocacy movement, published a letter supporting Huckabees’ nomination.

“On behalf of Israel365 Action and Keep God’s Land, we offer our enthusiastic support and encouragement before your Senate confirmation hearing on Tuesday, March 25th, 2025. We thank President Trump for choosing you to represent the United States in Jerusalem, Israel’s eternal and undivided capital.

“With his choice of a prominent and beloved Christian leader, President Trump has made it clear that the bond between the United States and Israel is based, first and foremost, on the shared commitment to the truth of the word of God in the Bible. In the words of Vice-President Vance, the U.S.-Israel relationship is, “an expression of deeper things, of cultural affinity and shared heritage and values.

Really powerful statements from Mike Huckabee about Hamas's actions on October 7 during his confirmation hearing to become U.S. Ambassador to Israel.



"They massacred them and they did it in a way that was most physically painful and in a way that was most personally… pic.twitter.com/ZQhBOlqE9H — Kassy Akiva (@KassyAkiva) March 25, 2025

“You have been a steadfast friend of Israel and the Jewish people for decades. You have demonstrated a clear understanding of the historic national rights of the Jewish people to the entirety of their God-given homeland, and have been a courageous voice of truth in opposition to the ahistorical myth of “Palestinian” national identity. This false narrative is the cause of the radicalization of the Arab population of the land of Israel, leading directly to decades of terrorism, bloodshed, and misery on all sides.

“While the consensus among political elites has been to push for the division of the land of Israel, known as the “two-state solution,” you have spoken the truth: that the heartland of the Jewish homeland, Judea and Samaria, is the eternal possession of the nation of Israel. It is God’s Land. The Bible states clearly that the nations of the world will be judged for trying to divide God’s land (Joel 3:2).”

“The Bible states clearly that peace will come through the strengthening of the nation of Israel ‘The Lord gives strength to His people; the Lord blesses His people with peace’ (Psalm 29:11).”

“On behalf of millions of American Jews and Christians of faith, it is our sincere hope and prayer that a return to President Trump’s policies of ‘Peace through Strength’ will usher in a great era of peace and prosperity for America, Israel and the entire world.”

The letter was signed by:

Member of Knesset Ohad Tal (Religious Zionist Party)

Rabbi Tuly Weisz-head of Israel365)

Dean Michele Bachmann- Regent University Robertson School of Government

Pastor Tony Perkins of the Family Research Council

Rabbi Pesach Wolicki-Israel365 Action

Pastor Emeritus David Swaggerty-CharismaLife Ministries

Tila Falic- Israel365 Action

Florida Pastor Doug Reed- Eagles Wings