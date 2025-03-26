From Sawdust to Salvation: How One Texas Builder is Redefining Faith-Based Business

At age nine, James Jordan was sweeping sawdust in his father’s cabinet shop, where the company name “JLU Builders” stood for “Jesus Loves You.” Today, as founder of Addison Homes in Leic, Texas, Jordan is carrying forward that legacy of faith-based entrepreneurship – but with a modern twist that’s reshaping how businesses approach customer service and employee care.

In a recent interview with Rabbi Rami Goldberg on Biblical Money, Jordan revealed how his company, now approaching its ninth year, has developed a radical approach to customer service that’s rooted in biblical principles. “We choose our customer’s side every chance we can, as long as it’s reasonable to do so,” Jordan explained. Perhaps most striking is his policy that employees need permission to say “no” to a customer, but not to say “yes.”

This philosophy was tested by a particularly challenging client – a widow who Jordan describes as a “tough cookie” who had likely been taken advantage of in the past. Rather than viewing her demands as burdensome, Jordan’s team used the experience to refine their approach to customer care, leading to a transformative business principle: prefer the customer’s perspective and put their benefit above the company’s own, whenever reasonable.

Operating in what Jordan calls “the buckle of the Bible Belt,” Addison Homes demonstrates how faith-based business principles can create positive outcomes even in challenging situations. When faced with an employee struggling with alcohol dependency, the company took an unconventional approach. Instead of simply terminating the employee, they offered paid counseling sessions and left the door open for future employment if the individual could overcome their challenges.

The company’s approach to competition is equally distinctive. When employees leave to start competing businesses, Jordan maintains an abundant mindset. “God’s our provider,” he explains. “We don’t have success necessarily because of our own actions and efforts and because we’re so smart… God can provide for all of us.”

This perspective was shaped by Jordan’s own experience working at Beaten Boles, another faith-based builder in Leic. When he left to start Addison Homes, his former employer became a mentor, meeting him for coffee at 6 AM to offer business advice. This experience taught Jordan that business relationships can transcend traditional competitive boundaries.

Looking ahead to 2025, Jordan is focusing on expanding the company’s community impact beyond just building homes. “We’ve fallen victim to being busy,” he admits, acknowledging that success can sometimes distract from broader community engagement. The company is exploring initiatives to allow employees to participate in community service projects, recognizing that personal fulfillment extends beyond the Monday-to-Friday workweek.

Rabbi Goldberg noted during the interview that while many people view nonprofit work as the primary vehicle for social impact, for-profit businesses often have a more significant effect on communities through their “concentric circles” of influence – from employees to their families, to the schools they pay for, and the local businesses they support.

In an era where businesses increasingly struggle to balance profit with purpose, Addison Homes offers a compelling model of how biblical principles can create sustainable business practices that benefit customers, employees, and the broader community. As Jordan puts it, “A kingdom-minded business can have a long-lasting impact in the marketplace and in God’s Kingdom.”