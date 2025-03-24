Shabbat for Christians? An Interview with Rabbi Elie Mischel

Rabbi Elie Mischel’s forthcoming book, “Shabbat Revolution: A Practical Guide to Weekly Renewal,” offers Christians a pathway to embrace the transformative power of Shabbat. In this interview with Sara Lamm, Rabbi Mischel discusses why he believes Shabbat is relevant for Christians and how it can transform our modern world.

Sara Lamm: Rabbi Mischel, what prompted you, as an Orthodox rabbi, to write a book about Shabbat specifically for Christians?

Rabbi Mischel: For nearly two thousand years, the relationship between Christians and Jews was marked by persecution, suspicion, and tragedy. Yet today, we’re witnessing something extraordinary. Christians have become Israel’s strongest supporters and the Jewish people’s most steadfast friends. This shift isn’t just political—it’s spiritual.

The prophet Zechariah foresaw this moment when he wrote: “In those days it shall come to pass that ten men from the nations of every tongue shall take hold of the corner of the garment of a Jew, saying, ‘Let us go with you, for we have heard that God is with you.'” Today, we see this prophecy fulfilled as Christians increasingly turn to Jewish sources not to change us, but to learn from us—seeking to understand the Hebrew roots of their faith.

Sara: When you travel across America, what have you observed about Christians’ interest in Jewish practices?

Rabbi Mischel: This past summer, I traveled across America, and everywhere I went, I met these amazing Christians who aren’t in touch with each other—they’re doing it really on their own—but they’re all coming to the same conclusion: they want to be more biblical. They want to connect to what the Hebrew Bible has to say, and they feel that these commandments have wisdom to provide them, even as Christians.

Israel365 Shabbat in Dallas, February 2025

In Lubbock, Texas, I did a model Friday night Shabbat meal for a hundred Christians who were just so excited to learn how we do it. I saw the same thing in Spokane, Washington, in Colorado—all over the country. There’s such a desire for Shabbat, for this biblical practice that offers rest and renewal.

Sara: Your book is called “Shabbat Revolution.” Why do you describe it as a “revolution”?

Rabbi Mischel: Look around and you’ll see a world that never stops. Our technology was supposed to make life easier, but it’s done the opposite. We’re always on, always available, and it’s wearing us down.

Think about it – most of us wake up and immediately grab our phones. The average person checks their phone more than 150 times a day – that’s literally every few minutes we’re awake. Half of Americans regularly work on weekends now. When was the last time anyone truly disconnected?

The crazy thing is, despite all these time-saving gadgets, everyone feels more rushed than ever. Even our free time has become another task to optimize. We plan our vacations down to the minute. We track our exercise like it’s a job performance review. We’ve forgotten how to just be present.

What we need is to rediscover how to stop. We need to remember we’re human beings, not human doings. That’s why I call this a Shabbat Revolution – because it’s about taking back our time and our humanity.

Sara: But isn’t Shabbat specifically a Jewish commandment? How does it apply to Christians?

Rabbi Mischel: You know, Shabbat was created by God at the very beginning of time – well before the creation of the people of Israel. In Genesis, after creating the universe, God rested on the seventh day, blessing it and making it holy. God wasn’t tired – the Creator of the universe doesn’t need a nap! He was establishing a pattern for all humanity.

Jews have a special relationship with Shabbat because we’re commanded to keep all of its laws, but fundamentally, Shabbat is for everyone. It’s built into the fabric of creation.

When Christians explore Shabbat, they’re not “becoming Jewish” – they’re connecting with a pattern that God established for all people. While Christians may observe their day of rest differently than Jews do, the principles behind these practices offer wisdom for anyone wanting to experience the renewal that comes with setting aside time for God and family.

Sara: What can readers expect to find in your book?

Rabbi Mischel: The book is divided into two parts. The first half is a practical step-by-step guide that walks you through the entire Shabbat experience. I start with how to prepare for Shabbat during the week, then go through the Friday night prayers, the special Friday night meal with all its traditions. Then there’s a whole chapter on Shabbat morning prayers, how to spend the Shabbat day in a meaningful way, the third meal called Seudah Shlishit, and finally the beautiful ceremony called Havdalah that concludes Shabbat.

An Ultra orthodox jewish woman preparing Challah in the ultra orthodox Jewish neighborhood of Meah Shearim, May 3, 2024. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90

I wrote it to be really hands-on because I’ve met so many Christians who are genuinely interested but just don’t know where to start. They ask me, “Rabbi, what prayers do I say? What foods should I prepare? What’s the meaning behind lighting candles?” This book answers all those questions.

The second half goes deeper into the “why” behind Shabbat. I talk about how Shabbat can rescue families in our digital age, the meaning behind traditions like the two loaves of challah bread, and how Shabbat has helped the Jewish people survive through centuries of persecution. There’s even a chapter called “The Day and People that Refused to Die” that explains how Shabbat and the Jewish people have endured against all odds.

Sara: Given the state of our world today, is there a greater significance to Christians embracing Shabbat now?

Rabbi Mischel: Absolutely. We’re in a time of crisis where Jews and Christians find themselves under siege in the modern world. The October 7, 2023 Hamas massacre wasn’t just an attack on Jews—it was the opening salvo in a war against all who hold the Bible sacred.

In my previous book, “The War Against the Bible: Ishmael, Esau and Israel at the End Times,” I explore what unites the strange alliance between Islamic jihadists and secular progressives. Despite their radically different worldviews, they share a common hatred of biblical values and the people who live by God’s word. We are literally in a world war over the Bible itself.

Right now, with everything happening in the world, observing Shabbat becomes our weekly declaration that we will not be swept away by the current of secularism. When Jews and Christians honor Shabbat, we’re basically saying we stand with the God of the Bible. Each Shabbat becomes an act of resistance.

Over the past century, Christians have gone from being the Jewish people’s greatest oppressors to their greatest friends. If in the past we clashed over different interpretations of the Bible, today we recognize that it’s the Hebrew Bible that binds us together and serves as the basis for our friendship.

Former hostage Agam Berger and family members visit the Old City of Jerusalem, before Shabbat, on February 28, 2025. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90

Sara: What small steps can Christians take to begin observing Shabbat in their homes?

Rabbi Mischel: Beginning something new can feel overwhelming, especially when it involves changing established family routines. Yet the Bible teaches us that small beginnings should not be despised, as the prophet Zechariah said. Just as God created the world step by step before resting on the seventh, the journey toward establishing a meaningful weekly rest can begin with small but intentional steps.

You might start with just a special Friday night dinner with candles and a blessing. Or perhaps commit to a tech-free Saturday where the family engages in meaningful activities together instead of staring at screens. The heart of Shabbat is not found in a prescribed list of rituals, but in creating holy time—a space in our week dedicated to rest, renewal, and deeper connection with God and family.

Sara: What is your vision for this Shabbat Revolution?

Rabbi Mischel: Imagine a world where Shabbat values spread beyond our homes and synagogues. Picture entire towns and cities keeping Shabbat, gathering together with their families on Friday night, faces illuminated by candlelight instead of screens. Children blessed by their parents. Songs rising from dinner tables. Stories of faith passed from one generation to the next.

The prophets of Israel envisioned a time when the practice of Shabbat would bring national healing and restoration. Isaiah proclaimed, “If you refrain from trampling the Sabbath… then you shall delight in the Lord, and I will make you ride upon the heights of the earth.”

This vision isn’t utopian daydreaming. It’s biblical reality. Throughout Scripture, Shabbat is the antidote to exile, the solution to spiritual crisis, the path back to God. When we keep Shabbat, Shabbat keeps us. This is what our world has forgotten, and this is what we, through our Shabbat Revolution, must restore. One family at a time. One dinner table at a time. One Shabbat at a time.

Rabbi Mischel’s groundbreaking book, Shabbat Revolution: A Practical Guide to Weekly Renewal, will be published soon. This pioneering work offers Christians a practical path to embrace the transformative power of Shabbat in their spiritual lives.

