Free Webinar: Master Class in Red Heifer, Past, Present, and Future

Zahava Schwartz

March 19, 2025

A free webinar on Sunday will answer every question you ever had about the most enigmatic commandment in the Bible, covering the Biblical basis, the arrival in Israel of five red heifers from Texas, their status today, and the significance of the red heifer for Jews and Christians. 

The webinar will be led by Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz, the feature articles writer for Israel365 News (formerly Breaking Israel News), and Rabbi Joshua Wander, a member of the nascent Sanhedrin who is playing an active role in many activities intended to hasten the arrival of the Third Temple. For nine years, Berkowitz has written over 5,700 articles about the red heifer and similar geula (redemption) events. He has just released a comprehensive guidebook titled The Return of the Red Heifers: Paving the Road to Redemption, which “reveals the astonishing true story of how an ancient biblical commandment, seemingly impossible to fulfill for thousands of years, comes to life through an unprecedented partnership between faiths.”

“This meticulously researched work illuminates the profound significance of the red heifer ritual described in Numbers 19, a purification ceremony essential for the restoration of Temple service in Jerusalem,” the book’s website explains. “Berkowitz expertly guides readers through the biblical foundations, intricate requirements, and messianic implications of this rare sacrifice, explaining why the discovery of suitable red heifers has been so elusive throughout history and why their arrival in Israel represents such a momentous development.

“From the logistical challenges of transporting live cattle across continents to the unexpected partnerships between Christians and Jews that made this modern exodus possible, The Return of the Red Heifers reveals the remarkable convergence of faith, determination, and divine timing.”

The webinar will be at Sunday, March 23rd, 8:00 PM Israel Standard Time/2:00 PM Eastern Standard Time. Sign up for the free webinar and book launch on the website.

