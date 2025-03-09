Israel365 Action Doubles Down on MAGA: Invites Steve Bannon to Address “Total Victory Rally”

The Israel365 Action slate in the World Zionist Congress elections has invited Steve Bannon, former Trump advisor and architect of the Make America Great Again movement, to address their “Total Victory Election Rally” on Monday, March 11th, the day ballots open for the World Zionist Congress elections. This will be the second time Banon has addressed the group this month.

In addition to Bannon, the Israel365 Action Total Victory Election Rally will also feature Knesset Member Ohad Tal, Rabbis Tuly Weisz and Pesach Wolicki, and Israel365 Action delegates Tila Falic, Rachael Chevalier, Justine Brooke Murray, and Josh Hammer. Click here to register for the Rally, which will take place on Monday, March 10, at 7 PM EST.

“The World Zionist Organization has sadly become a dusty old boys club, like the pre-MAGA Republican party. Israel365 Action is coming to MAGA-fy the Zionist Movement and imbue it with a new post-October 7th reality. We, the Jewish people, no longer want to sit back and watch communal funds find their way to subversive progressive activities promoting the Two State Solution that endanger our future as a nation.” Said Rabbi Tuly Weisz, founder of Israel365 Action.

“According to estimates, two million American Jews voted for President Trump in his recent landslide election. If ten percent of MAGA Jews vote in the WZO election, we will take over the movement.” He added.

The Israel365 Action slate stands on three key pillars: Judea and Samaria, Strong Faith Alliances and New Leadership.

“We are a party of dreamers, but President Trump and his movement have shown us that what Herzl taught us long ago – dreams can become a reality if we unify behind what’s right and demonstrate common sense. In less than two months, the 47th President of the United States has fully reframed the Middle East conflict, threatening Hamas, rearming Israel, releasing hostages and calling for an entirely new vision for Gaza.”

“We, the Jewish MAGA party, want to see Judea and Samaria recognized first by Israel and then the nations as sovereign Israeli territory – no more excuses. We, the MAGA Jews, want to see bridges built worldwide with faith-based Christian leaders – who seek to strengthen us against our enemies. We, the MAGA Jews, will bring a new era of post-October 7th leadership that puts Israel and the Jewish People First. In the words of Theodor Herzl – If you will it, it’s not a dream.”

Israel365 Action is a grassroots advocacy movement fighting for the Jewish people’s right to the entire land of Israel. You can stop a Palestinian terror state in Judea & Samaria by voting for Israel365 Action in the World Zionist Congress elections. https://israel365action.com/