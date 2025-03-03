Bannon Declares Unwavering Support for Israel at Dallas Event

DALLAS — In a significant and unusual appearance, former White House strategist Steve Bannon delivered a powerful pro-Israel address to a Jewish audience Saturday night at an Israel365 Action event in Dallas, marking one of his rare direct engagements with the Jewish community despite years of mischaracterizations from mainstream Jewish organizations.

“The attack on Israel is an attack on the West. Full stop,” Bannon declared to an audience of conservative Jews and evangelical Christians, leaving no ambiguity about his steadfast support for Israel at a time when such clarity is increasingly rare in American politics.

“The Judeo-Christian West is united. The progressive force, and this is what you have, you have Marxism and Neo-Marxism, which is DEI and the progressive left, and you have radical jihad… And radical jihad, the red-green alliance, is trying to destroy the Judeo-Christian West,” Bannon stated, emphasizing the broader civilizational struggle in which he sees Israel playing a crucial role.

For years, Bannon has been the subject of accusations by Jewish organizations like the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) despite his consistent pro-Israel stance. The Israel365 Action event provided him a platform to speak directly to the Jewish community, bypassing traditional filters to demonstrate his support firsthand.

NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, USA — February 20 2025: Steve Bannon speaks on day 1 of the 2025 Conservative Political Action Conference. (Source: Shutterstock)

Rabbi Elie Mischel, Director of Education at Israel365, delivered a powerful rebuke of establishment Jewish organizations: “The world has turned completely upside down,” Mischel declared emphatically. “The ADL and other so-called Jewish leadership organizations spend their energy attacking proven allies of Israel like Steve Bannon while giving platforms to university presidents who have allowed antisemitism to flourish on their campuses. They smear a steadfast friend of Israel and the Jewish people as problematic, while simultaneously elevating figures who have demonstrated hostility toward Jewish students. History will judge this betrayal harshly.” Mischel pointed to the University of Michigan president as a glaring example, noting how the president claimed “Islamophobia is the main issue, and the focus on combating antisemitism is because of ‘powerful groups'” — yet was still invited as a keynote speaker at an upcoming ADL conference despite these troubling comments.

This unprecedented appearance highlighted Israel365 Action’s unique role in creating bridges between supportive voices like Bannon and the Jewish community. Since October 7th, Rabbi Pesach Wolicki, Executive Director of Israel365 Action, has worked closely with Bannon, appearing regularly on his influential “War Room” program to provide direct insights on Israeli affairs.

“We decided to get him in front of a Jewish audience so the pro-Israel community can actually hear what he has to say,” explained Rabbi Wolicki, sharing their commitment to facilitating unfiltered communication between consistent Israel supporters and the Jewish community.

In conjunction with Bannon’s remarks, the event served as a launch platform for Israel365 Action’s campaign for the upcoming World Zionist Congress elections, a critical contest that will determine control over significant institutional funding for Jewish and Israeli causes worldwide.

“The Jewish establishment controls the assets of the Jewish people that our parents and grandparents collected to build the state of Israel, amounting to billions of dollars of assets,” Rabbi Wolicki explained. “We need you to join and vote in the World Zionist Congress elections.”

Positioning itself as a bold alternative to established Jewish organizations, Israel365 Action advocates for Israeli sovereignty throughout Judea and Samaria, directly challenging the traditional two-state approach that has dominated institutional Jewish politics for decades.

During his keynote address, Bannon offered attendees a clear-eyed assessment of what he views as the primary threats to Israel and Jewish communities globally, addressing concerns that are often overlooked in mainstream discourse.

“The biggest part of antisemitism in the United States is DEI and the progressive left,” Bannon stated, challenging prevailing narratives while identifying ideological movements he sees as fundamentally threatening to both Jewish security and Western values.

“If you’re reasonable, Israel is going to be eradicated,” Bannon warned. “If you’re reasonable, that’s all they want. Diplomas and they want this. They want that. They’ll drive Israel into the sea. If you’re reasonable, you have to be unreasonable and ironclad into your principles and say, no, this is right and that’s wrong and we’re going to fight for this.”

Adding political weight to the event, Israeli Knesset member Ohad Tal provided an official Israeli perspective that aligned closely with the strategic vision promoted by Israel365 Action.

“The only way to actually win the war is by taking away the hope of our enemies that they’ll be able one day to destroy us. And the practical way of doing it is by applying Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria,” Tal explained, connecting the organization’s mission directly to Israeli political realities.

The evening culminated in a recognition ceremony honoring outstanding Jewish and Christian leaders who have provided substantial support for Israel since October 7th. This ceremony symbolized the new coalitions being forged between consistent Israel supporters across traditional political and religious boundaries.

Rabbi Tuly Weisz closed the event with remarks that emphasized the urgent need for fresh approaches to Israel advocacy in a rapidly changing political landscape. He encouraged participants to support Israel365 Action’s mission through active engagement with the World Zionist Congress electoral process, describing it as a critical opportunity to reshape Jewish institutional priorities.

The event was simultaneously livestreamed to a wider audience, enabling supporters across the country to witness this rare and significant moment of direct engagement between Bannon and the Jewish community – a connection that challenges conventional narratives and demonstrates the evolving coalitions emerging in support of Israel’s security and sovereignty.