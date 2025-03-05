Evangelical Leaders in Jerusalem call for Israeli sovereignty over Biblical heartland

A group of Conservative American evangelical leaders recently visited Jerusalem, expressing robust support for Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria—the biblical heartland of the Jewish people—and calling for an end to Hamas rule in the Gaza Strip.

The visit occurred as U.S. President Donald Trump was expected to decide on the potential annexation of Judea and Samaria, following backing from prominent American Conservative and Christian broadcasting groups. These regions hold profound spiritual significance for both Jewish and Christian faiths, being the setting for many famous biblical narratives.

Ralph Reed, founder and chairman of the Faith and Freedom Caucus, emphatically stated, “We strongly support and think it is imperative that Israeli sovereignty be expressed, extended and recognized over Judea and Samaria. Recognizing Israeli sovereignty is indispensable for Israel to provide security to its own people.”

Tony Perkins, a Southern Baptist pastor and president of the Family Research Council, emphasized that “we shouldn’t tell Israel what to do about anything,” while simultaneously affirming, “we support you in your right to exercise sovereignty over Judea and Samaria.”

The faith leaders were participating in the Israel launch of the Conference of Christian Presidents, a new umbrella organization of pro-Israel faith groups modeled after the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations. Established in Washington this past September, the launch event occurred at the Friends of Zion Museum in Jerusalem.

Mario Bramnick, president of the Latino Coalition for Israel and co-chair of the Conference of Christian Presidents, highlighted the importance of unity, declaring, “Our enemies are united, and it is important that we be as well.” He further emphasized, “We want Israelis and Jews in America to know that evangelical Christians are their closest friends and supporters.”

Ralph Reed -"This is literally a beacon of hope…"

Lance Wallnau- "It's one of America's favorite points of entry into supporting Israel .."

Tony Perkins – "…really planting a flag of support for Israel…for Christians all around the world…"

Luke Moon – "It shares the true… pic.twitter.com/Lw64GPLGVT — FOZ Museum (@FOZ_Museum) March 5, 2025

The Conference aims to advance pro-Israel policy at executive, legislative, and state levels while mobilizing grassroots efforts to strengthen U.S.-Israel relations. With close ties to senior members of the Trump administration, the group hopes to influence policies benefiting Israel, particularly in its conflict with Iran and regional terror proxies.

Bramnick went so far as to state, “God has given Israel a blank check with the election of Trump … and Israel needs to stand boldly on Judea and Samaria, and the complete annihilation of Hamas.”

During their visit, the Christian leaders toured the biblical heartland, including the site of ancient Shiloh, where they reaffirmed their support for Israeli sovereignty. Yisrael Ganz, governor of the Binyamin Regional Council and chairman of the Yesha Council, commented, “The application of Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria is a necessary step to ensure the safety of Israel and the future of Jewish communities in the region.”

Trump had previously indicated he would likely announce annexation in the subsequent four weeks. A 2020 Mideast plan titled “Peace to Prosperity” had envisioned Israel annexing parts of the territory. However, this was subsequently set aside in favor of the Abraham Accords, which normalized relations between Israel and several Arab states.

A view of the Gush Etzion vineyards in Judea and Samaria, with Elazar in the background. (Source: Shutterstock)

Perkins addressed the broader context of support, stating, “The persecution of the Jewish people is the canary in the coal mine that we cannot afford not to address.” He acknowledged historical Christian failings while declaring, “This is our moment,” emphasizing their commitment to combating what he described as “a hatred of God that is intolerable.”

The organizations represented by these leaders collectively represent tens of millions of Evangelicals in America, signaling a significant and unified stance of support for Israel’s sovereignty and security.