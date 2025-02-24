CPAC Resolution for Israel to declare sovereignty over Biblical Heartland

This last election was a powerful statement by the American people expressing faith in Donald Trump’s ability to make positive changes for the country. Less than two months later, several major organizations have called for the president to bring Israel one step closer to the prophetic vision of returning the Jews to the promised lane.

The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) passed a resolution advocating for the US to support Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria. CPAC is an annual political conference attended by conservative activists and officials nationwide. CPAC is hosted by the American Conservative Union (ACU).

Intense discussions were held at this year’s CPAC conference by the Yesha (Judea and Samaria) Council Chair and Binyamin Regional Council Governor Israel Ganz and senior CPAC figures. Also in attendance were Minister for Diaspora Affairs Amichai Chikli and Yesha Council CEO Omer Rahamim.

The resolution was read in front of the conference last Thursday by KT McFarland, former deputy national security advisor in US President Donald Trump’s first administration.

“We believe all these areas are integral parts of Israel, and the United States of America and her allies should recognize Israeli sovereignty over these lands,” the resolution stated.

The resolution described the special connection between Israel and the US and supported President Trump’s approach of achieving “peace through strength” and a total victory for Israel.

History in Washington – A Big Step on the Road to Sovereignty!



‌Initiated by the Yesha Council – the CPAC conference of right-wing leaders around the world made a dramatic decision to support the application of Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria at a conference held in pic.twitter.com/qtXOBLizEf — IdostandwithIsrael🇮🇱 Israel news (@idostandwithIL) February 24, 2025

Ganz compared the resolution to the historic Balfour Declaration of 1917, issued by the British Government, announcing its support for the establishment of a “national home for the Jewish people” in Israel.

“Your declaration is akin to the Balfour Declaration,” Ganz said. “You are granting political validity to biblical values and to justice. This is a tremendous blessing for Israel, the US, and the entire free world. The extension of sovereignty will launch a new era based on the historic truth, that the Land of Israel belongs to the Jewish People and the Jewish state. These days are proof of the depth of the partnership between our countries, both in the processes currently underway, and in the promise for Israel’s hold on Judea and Samaria. The declaration today clarifies the importance of changing the security reality in all the arenas – the north, the south and in Judea and Samaria, to ensure the security of the State of Israel.”

“I would like to thank my colleague Minister Amichai Chikli for his professionalism in promoting the issue of Israeli sovereignty among senior US administration officials and important non-parliamentary figures.”

“For a long time already the CPAC Conference has been not only an American organization, but to a great extent has been the leader of the conservative movement worldwide. The declaration of this major conference, for the extension of Israeli sovereignty to Judea and Samaria, is supremely important, with respect to both the incoming US administration’s stance and to the rightist parties in the European Parliament and in Latin America.”

Also at the conference were some of the families of the Gaza hostages, who had come from Israel. The resolution acknowledged their efforts to free their loved ones.

Moshe Lavi, the brother-in-law of Israeli hostage Omri Miran, tells how his family was terrorized on October 7 on @CPAC's main stage.



"Being lucky means that you have a hostage in your family that you need to fight for." pic.twitter.com/18UlFgk4ww — Kassy Akiva (@KassyAkiva) February 20, 2025

Speakers of the 2025 conference included Donald Trump, JD Vance, Liz Truss, and Elon Musk. Argentine President Javier Milei gifted Musk a chainsaw, which Musk called the “chainsaw for bureaucracy.”

In a parallel yet faith-based effort, MK Ohad Tal and Israel365 head Rabbi Tuly Weisz met with Pastor Paula White, head of the White House Faith office, to discuss Israeli sovereignty over the Biblical heartland.

“It was incredible hearing from her about her commitment to the Jewish people, to the State of Israel, to our security, and the future of Israel,” Tal said.

“She really understands,” Rabbi Weisz added. “Right before the war, she came with us to overlook the Gaza Strip and went to the Temple Mount. She understands the importance of the Temple in Jerusalem, the Temple Mount in Jerusalem, that it needs to belong to the Jewish people. We talked about building the Third Temple. We had a very spiritual conversation and a very practical conversation.”

“She understands that there cannot be a Palestinian state,” he added. “She’s going to do everything in her power to push for Judea and Samaria right now, to support [MK Tal’s] bill in the Knesset.”

“We understand that this is the only way of taking away the hope of her enemies to destroy us,” Tal added. “That’s the only way we can actually achieve the victory. We’re all praying.”

“The time for sovereignty is now,” Rabbi Weisz concluded..

What an honor to visit the White House with @MKOhadTal and discuss Judea & Samaria with @Paula_White of the Faith Office. The time for Sovereignty is NOW! pic.twitter.com/eKYVvrdEJc — Tuly Weisz (@tulyweisz) February 21, 2025

Maayan Hoffman of ILTV recently reported that American Christian Leaders for Israel (ACLI), a network of around 3,000 Christian pastors and organizational leaders, will sign a resolution this week reaffirming the Jewish people’s right to Judea and Samaria at the National Religious Broadcasters (NRB) convention. The resolution is set to be formally released on February 25 in Dallas, Texas. As part of this initiative, ACLI is urging its members to reject any international efforts to pressure Israel into giving up control of Judea and Samaria.

Dr. Susan Michael, director of ACLI and president of the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem’s U.S. branch (ICEJ-USA), added: “This resolution is a crucial affirmation of the Jewish people’s undeniable connection to the biblical heartland. At a time when Israel’s sovereignty is under relentless attack, it is vital that we stand firm in recognizing Israelis’ historical, legal, and moral rights to their ancestral homeland. Any decision involving the destiny of Judea and Samaria must be made by Israel with no pressure from the U.S. or the international community.”

According to Hoffman, the ACLI resolution will be presented to President Donald Trump, who is expected to make a similar announcement within the next two weeks.

The developments reflect the political and social reality in the region. A poll conducted earlier this month revealed that nearly 70% of Israelis want to extend Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria. The same poll reported that 71% of Israelis oppose the establishment of a Palestinian state in Judea and Samaria.

Another poll recently published in The Guardian reported that less than half (48%) of Palestinians support the two-state solution, creating a Palestinian state alongside a Jewish state.