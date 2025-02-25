From Resolution to Reality: Israel365’s Groundbreaking Year of Advocacy for Judea and Samaria

As thousands of Christian broadcasters gather in Dallas for the National Religious Broadcasters (NRB) convention, Israel365 is set to unveil its groundbreaking “Israel War Room: Next Frontier” exhibition today. The timing is particularly significant, coming one year after Israel365 secured a landmark resolution at NRB calling for the use of biblical terminology to describe Israel’s heartland. In the months since that pivotal moment, the organization has catalyzed unprecedented momentum in recognizing Judea and Samaria’s rightful place in Israeli sovereignty, with their impact reverberating from media newsrooms to the halls of Congress.

From Media Resolution to National Policy

At the 2024 NRB convention, Israel365, in collaboration with The Israel Guys, achieved a significant breakthrough when NRB President and CEO Troy Miller endorsed their resolution opposing the use of the term “West Bank” in favor of the historically accurate “Judea and Samaria.” The resolution, adopted by an organization representing over 1,100 member organizations reaching millions of viewers and listeners, marked a turning point in how Christian media addresses Israel’s biblical heartland.

“I think your words matter today. And the truth matters as well,” Miller said at the time. “It is time for us to step up and be honest about the truth of what’s happened in Israel, in the definition of this land.”

The resolution’s impact quickly spread beyond media circles. In January 2025, Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-24) and Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) reintroduced the RECOGNIZING Judea and Samaria Act, requiring all official United States documents to use the term “Judea and Samaria” instead of “West Bank.” Tenney also launched the Friends of Judea and Samaria Caucus, a congressional group dedicated to supporting Israel’s sovereignty over these territories.

Building on this success, Israel365 launched its comprehensive “Accuracy in Reporting Style Guide” in December 2024. Developed in collaboration with Yisrael Medad of Israel’s Media Watch and Gil Hoffman of Honest Reporting, this resource helps journalists navigate the complex terminology surrounding Israel and the Middle East. Rabbi Tuly Weisz, founder of Israel365, emphasized the guide’s importance: “We hope that the Style Guide serves as an important resource for Christian journalists who want to be faithful to biblical truth when covering stories from the biblical heartland.”

Seizing the Moment for Israeli Sovereignty

As Israel365 returns to the NRB convention this year, they’re taking their advocacy to new heights with “The Israel War Room: Next Frontier.” This immersive educational experience, running February 25-27 at the Gaylord Convention Center, has been specifically designed to educate Christian leaders about the critical importance of Judea and Samaria to Israel’s future. Through powerful testimonies and real-time simulations, the exhibit demonstrates why these territories are not only the biblical heartland of the Jewish people but also vital to Israel’s security and sovereignty.

The War Room experience makes a compelling case for rejecting the Two-State Solution, which would threaten Israel’s existence, in favor of full Israeli sovereignty over these ancestral lands. Participants will walk through the lands of Abraham, David, and the prophets, gaining deep insights into both the biblical significance and modern strategic importance of cities like Hebron, Bethel, and Shiloh.

Join Josiah for a tour of our "Israel War Room" exhibit here at the NRB convention in Nashville!#NRB2024 #NRBconvention #NRB pic.twitter.com/ouzdSIHZlS — The Israel Guys (@theisraelguys) February 21, 2024

Rabbi Elie Mischel, Director of Education at Israel365 and one of the architects of the Israel War Room, notes the changing political landscape: “Last year’s NRB convention came at a dark time. President Biden was turning the screws on Israel, and we were staring at the prospect of four more years of anti-Israel pressure from the Biden Administration. Thankfully, President Trump is back, and the future is bright. Now is the time for Israel to declare sovereignty over its biblical heartland.”

With President Trump’s return to office, supported by a strongly pro-Israel team including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, advocates for Judea and Samaria like Israel365 are positioned to move from defense to offense. After years of enduring Islamic terrorism and international pressure, there is now an unprecedented opportunity to advance Israeli sovereignty in these territories.

Building a Movement for Biblical Truth

In response to the October 7th Hamas massacre, Israel365 launched Keep God’s Land, a powerful grassroots movement uniting Jews and Christians against the two-state solution. The movement emerged as a direct response to the Biden administration’s continued push for Palestinian statehood, even after the horrific attacks that claimed over 1,200 innocent lives. Keep God’s Land has powerfully articulated clear reasons why the two-state solution would be disastrous for Israel: it would pose an existential security threat, lacks support from both Jews and Arabs in the region, and would directly contradict God’s will as stated in the Bible. The movement stands firmly with the Jewish pioneers of Judea and Samaria, working to prevent any attempt to drive the Jewish people from their biblical homeland.

Israel365 has also launched Israel365 Action, a new party running in the World Zionist Congress elections to bring its message of sovereignty to the highest levels of Zionist leadership. The party’s platform firmly states: “The ‘land for peace’ delusion must end. October 7th proved what we’ve always known: a Palestinian state in our biblical heartland would become a terrorist fortress threatening Israel’s existence.” The organization’s commitment to strengthening Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria and educating Jews worldwide about their heritage in these sacred places represents a comprehensive approach to advocacy – from media representation to political action, from educational initiatives to global Jewish engagement.

With a groundbreaking NRB resolution, a new style guide transforming media coverage, grassroots movements gaining momentum, and strong political allies in Washington, Israel365’s vision for Judea and Samaria has never been closer to reality. As Christian broadcasters gather in Dallas this week, they’ll find themselves at the epicenter of a historic shift in how the world views Israel’s biblical heartland – not as disputed territory, but as the sovereign inheritance of the Jewish people.