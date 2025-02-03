NEW POLL: Almost 70% of Israelis oppose “Two-State Solution”

A recent poll conducted for the Sovereignty Movement and Pulse of Israel revealed that 71% of Israelis oppose the establishment of a Palestinian state in Judea and Samaria. 68% want to extend Israeli sovereignty over the area. Only 22% rejected any Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria.

The survey also examined the ranking of the benefits of sovereignty in the eyes of the Israeli

public. In first place is security and regional stability (42%), second is Jewish identity and

historical connection (16%), and in third place (9%) is strengthening Israel’s diplomatic and

political arguments.

Of the 68% of respondents that agree to sovereignty in some form:

● 25% support sovereignty over the entire area and promoting Arab migration,

● 20% support applying sovereignty over the Jordan Valley, and areas that are Jewish

communities today together with their surrounding areas.

● 10% support sovereignty over the entire area while leaving Arab settlement blocs,

and

● 10% support applying sovereignty only over Area C.

● 3% support full sovereignty with Arabs receiving residency without voting rights.

The poll also asked whether Israelis would support establishing a Palestinian state as part of a normalization agreement with Saudi Arabia. 53% of the respondents answered that they would oppose such an agreement. 39% said they would support a Palestinian state linked to a Saudi agreement. 8% had no opinion.

Eighty percent of the respondents supported President Trump’s initiative to encourage Gazan emigration. Toward this end, 73% support Israel taking action to pressure President Trump to push Egypt to open the Rafah crossing for Gazans seeking asylum.

“The findings are public just in time for Prime Minister Netanyahu’s visit with President Trump. Bibi can now go to the president of the United States with a clear statement that this is the will of the people of Israel,” Avi Abelow, CEO of Pulse of Israel, which co-sponsored the poll, told JNS.

“It is quite clear that the Israeli people are looking for our leaders to stand up and work with President Trump and his administration to apply sovereignty in Judea and Samaria because Israelis have realized that Arab self-rule in Judea and Samaria is an existential danger to all of our lives, as it was in Gaza,” Abelow added.

The Sovereignty Movement, an Israeli NGO, co-sponsored the new survey.

“The Sovereignty Movement is pleased with the results of the poll, which reflect the health of the nation and the awakening from the illusion of peace through a Palestinian state,” said the group’s co-chairs Nadia Matar and Yehudit Katsover. “The Israeli public now understands that only sovereignty is the plan that will bring security and regional stability.”

The survey was conducted by polling firm Direct Polls Ltd. It surveyed 504 adults, constituting a representative sample of Israel’s general population. The statistical error was 4.5%± with a 95% confidence level.

One survey carried out in June by Dr. Khalil Shikaki, director of the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research (PCPSR) based in Ramallah, reported that only 32% of Palestinians support a two-state solution.

While the Biden administration’s policy for Israel and the Middle East was predicated on culminating in the creation of a militarized Arab state inside Israel’s borders, ethnically cleansed of Jews, and with its exclusively Muslim capital in Jerusalem, there is little support for this among either the Jewish or the Arab people.

The survey is consistent with the results of a similar study carried out in June by the Jerusalem Center for Foreign Affairs which found that 68% of respondents opposed the establishment of a Palestinian state under the control of the Palestinian Authority. Perhaps most telling was that 49% of Israeli Arasbs opposed the establishment of a Palestinian State under the control of the Palestinian Authority.

64% of the Israeli public opposed the establishment of a Palestinian state as part of the normalization process with Saudi Arabia.

It further revealed that the massacre on Oct. 7 led one-third of respondents, who previously believed that a Palestinian state could be established under certain conditions, to change their minds—and now completely oppose it.