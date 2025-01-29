New Israeli Ambassador to US is a Champion for Judea and Samaria and a Bridge to Evangelical Christians

Israel’s new ambassador to the United States, Rabbi Yechiel Leiter, brings a bold vision for strengthening Israel’s diplomatic standing, particularly by deepening ties with evangelical Christians and championing the Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria. His commitment to proactive engagement reflects both his strategic approach and his deep-rooted belief in Israel’s historical and legal rights.

A Strategic Partner: Evangelical Christians

Leiter has placed significant emphasis on maintaining and expanding Israel’s relationship with evangelical Christians, recognizing their steadfast support as a pillar of Israel’s international diplomacy. “We’re seeing a generation of evangelical Christians that feels less connected to Israel than their predecessors,” he cautioned in a recent interview with The Jerusalem Post. “We need to prioritize outreach to these young people and explain why Israel remains central to their faith and values.”

Rather than taking evangelical support for granted, Leiter advocates for direct engagement, education, and outreach. He understands that younger generations may not have the same automatic connection to Israel as their predecessors, making it imperative to reinforce their historical and theological ties. “Their passion for Israel is unmatched, but we need to ensure that this connection remains strong for future generations,” he asserted.

Defending Judea and Samaria: A Historical and Legal Perspective

As the first Israeli ambassador to the U.S. who hails from Judea and Samaria, Leiter brings a unique and unapologetic perspective on the region’s importance. While some seek to frame Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria as controversial, Leiter sees them as an undeniable part of Israel’s historical and national fabric.

“I’ve never really put the focus of my identity on the fact that I live in Alon Shvut,” Leiter explained. “When I worked with the Yesha Council 30 years ago, there were tens of thousands of Jews in Judea and Samaria. Now, there are nearly 600,000. What was once controversial is now mainstream Israeli life.

View of the settlement of Alon Shvut and Elazar in the background, in Gush Etzion, October 3, 2022. Photo by Gershon Elinson/Flash90

Leiter points to a shift in perception among American policymakers towards Judea and Samaria, especially in light of the October 7 Hamas attacks. The brutal reality of terrorism has forced many to reconsider the strategic necessity of Jewish communities in these regions. “There’s a dramatic change in understanding what Israel is facing and what Israel represents after October 7. Even among Democrats, I sense a growing appreciation for Israel’s security concerns and the reality on the ground,” he noted.

Far from being an obstacle to peace, Leiter argues that these communities are essential for Israel’s security and historical continuity. As he once wrote in JNS, “There is no greater victory for terrorism than policy changes induced by the very threat of terrorism. And there is no greater victory over terrorism than the fearless implementation of policy that is in the national interest, historically recognized, morally just, and legally sanctioned.”

A Unifying Approach: Engaging Across Political and Religious Divides

Beyond his commitment to evangelical outreach and Judea and Samaria, Leiter, whose son Moshe was killed fighting in Gaza, is determined to engage with diverse communities, fostering unity in support of Israel. “I’ll speak in every synagogue, regardless of denomination, that will have me,” he declared. “I thrive on engaging opposite views and having meaningful conversations.”

Unlike some of his predecessors, who faced challenges in engaging with American Jewry, Leiter sees the current moment as an opportunity. The aftermath of the October 7 attacks has reignited Jewish connections to Israel, providing a chance for deeper engagement. “American Jews who were once distant are now rediscovering their connection to Israel,” he observed. “My goal is to be there for them during this critical moment of reflection and reconnection.”

Congratulations, Ambassador @YechielLeiter — you’re going to make a great lead Israeli diplomat to the United States and many Evangelicals will be praying for you every day. I certainly will. https://t.co/6SD98Ep8Ly — Joel C. Rosenberg (@JoelCRosenberg) January 28, 2025

Leiter also emphasizes the importance of bipartisan support in Washington, warning against the politicization of Israel. “Israel has historically been a bipartisan issue, and it’s crucial that we keep it that way,” he stated. While Republicans have been unwavering allies, Leiter is focused on keeping Democratic support strong. “We still have half the Democratic Party strongly connected to Israel, but we need to work harder to engage the other half. Losing them is not an option.”

A Vision for Israel’s Future

Leiter’s appointment signals a shift in Israel’s diplomatic strategy—one that embraces the realities on the ground in Judea and Samaria while actively strengthening alliances with key supporters like evangelical Christians. His leadership reflects a deep belief in Israel’s right to its ancestral lands and the necessity of strong partnerships to ensure its future.

As he takes on his new role, Yechiel Leiter is not just defending Israel’s policies—he is shaping a vision for a stronger, more united pro-Israel movement, grounded in history, security, and unwavering faith.