Yesha Council Mayors: “We Will Not Allow the Establishment of a Palestinian State”

The Yesha (Judea and Samaria) Council held a meeting on Tuesday at Beit Rishonim – the Ariel Founders’ House in Memory of Ron Nachman in the city of Ariel with the participation of the heads of the authorities in Judea and Samaria.

During the meeting, the heads of the authorities discussed the security and political challenges on the agenda.

At the center of the discussion was a firm statement: The heads of the authorities will not allow the establishment of a Palestinian state, which would constitute a security and strategic danger to the State of Israel.

The head of the Binyamin Regional Council and the chairman of the Yesha Council, Yisrael Gantz, stated their position in a statement at the end of the meeting:

“We gathered today to emphasize our position – we will not allow the establishment of a Palestinian state,” Gantz said. “We are united in the struggle for the future of the settlement [of Judea and Samaria] and for the security of the citizens of the State of Israel. The Yesha Council will continue to lead, in full cooperation with all the heads of the authorities in Judea and Samaria, steps to strengthen settlement, develop the region, and prevent any attempt to undermine our hold on the region. I thank the Mayor of Ariel, Ya’ir Chetboun, for hosting this important meeting.”

Ariel Mayor Ya’ir Chetboun, who hosted the meeting in the city, said:

“I welcome the holding of this important meeting, and especially the clear and sharp statement that comes out of it – resolute opposition to the establishment of a Palestinian state. At this time, when we are witnessing dramatic changes in the Middle East and new global challenges, we must continue to strengthen Jewish settlement in Judea and Samaria and throughout the State of Israel. The fruitful cooperation that began after the outbreak of the ‘Iron Swords’ war between the heads of authorities in Judea and Samaria and the heads of authorities on the confrontation line, the South Sharon region, is real security news and an opportunity. The joint activity and the connections forged will ensure the defense not only of Samaria but of the Dan Bloc and all residents of the center of Israel.”

The meeting was attended by:

Head of the Binyamin Regional Council and Chairman of the Yesha Council, Yisrael Gantz

Mayor of Ariel, Ya’ir Chetboun

Head Ma’ale Adumim Municipality, Guy Yifrach

Head of the Shomron Community Center, Yossi Dagan

Head of the Hebron Community Center, Eliram Azoulay

Head of the Givat Ze’ev Council, Yossi Asraf

Head of the Beit Aryeh Council, Sharon Alfasi

Head of the Emanuel Council, Rabbi Eliyahu Gafni

Head of the Sha’ar HaShomron, Avi Roa

Head of the Karnei Shomron Council, Yonatan Kuznitz

Head of the Efrat Council, Dovi Shefler

Head of the Hebron Council, Eyal Gelman

Head of the Oranit Council, Or Piron Sommer

Head of the Beit El Council, Shai Alon

Head of the Kedumim Council, Uzel Vatik

CEO of the Yesha Council, Omer Rahamim

The Sovereignty Movement’s co-founder Nadia Matar praised the initiative.

“We bless all the declarations against the Palestinian state, but as we’ve been saying since we founded the sovereignty movement in 2011, the National Camp has only said, ‘No’ without stating what it stands for.”

“You cannot only say no,” Matar stated. “They must say what they offer as an alternative. The best way to say ‘no’ to a Palestinian state is the application of Israeli sovereignty. As long as there’s no sovereignty, you are saying that those areas are not part of Israel.”

“It is not enough to say no to a Palestinian state. On October 7th it became painfully clear to everyone that the purpose of a Palestinian State is only to attack Israel over and over. we have to understand that the question of Palestinian state will be basically another arm of Iran, of people who are against the West.There’s a huge consensus about that in the country.”

The only way of preventing a perpetual reenactment of October 7th is Israeli sovereignty. Only Israel can be sovereign between the Mediterranean Sea and the Jordan River.”

“Opponents to sovereignty are advocating for this, for endless October 7. They claim that it is impossible to cope with the Arabs in Israel. I say that we will cope. Israel can cope with all the challenges of what to do with the Arabs.”

“The Palestinians chant the slogan, ‘We will kill the Saturday people on Saturday and then the Sunday people on Sunday’. Their first goal is to destroy Israel. In order to protect the Western world, we need sovereignty over Judea and Samaria.”