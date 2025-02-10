EL AL Airlines and Israel365 Work Together to Strengthen Faith Tourism to Israel

In a new partnership that bridges religious communities, Israel365, a prominent Jewish organization dedicated to fostering Jewish-Christian relationships, has announced a strategic partnership with EL AL Airlines. This collaboration aims to increase Christian tourism to Israel, and strengthen connections between Jewish and Christian communities while supporting Israel during challenging times.

“EL AL and Israel365 are truly a match made in the skies,” said Rabbi Elie Mischel. “Throughout this war, EL AL has been Israel’s lifeline to the world, keeping our people connected when we needed it most. And as we look toward the day after this conflict, we know that our faith allies will play a vital role in supporting Israel – that’s exactly what Israel365 is all about. Together, we’re creating a strong chain of support for the Holy Land.”

The partnership comes at a crucial moment in Israel’s history. Since October 7, while many international carriers suspended their flights to Israel, EL AL has maintained consistent service, demonstrating unwavering commitment to connecting Israel with the world. This dedication reflects EL AL’s deep roots in Jewish tradition, starting with its very name. Derived from the Hebrew Bible, “EL AL” appears in Hosea 11:7: “And my people are in suspense about returning to me; and though they call them upwards [el-al], none at all will lift himself up.” True to its biblical origins, EL AL maintains strict adherence to Jewish traditions, honoring Shabbat by not flying on the sacred day and maintaining kashrut standards in their meal service. During the current war, the airline has gone above and beyond, providing special flights for IDF soldiers and supporting various humanitarian operations.

This reliability has highlighted the importance of introducing EL AL to Christian travelers, who have traditionally favored American carriers for their pilgrimages to the Holy Land and represent a majority of tourism traffic to Israel.

Israel365’s Rabbi Elie Mischel’s article in Elal’s Atmosphere magazine

“This partnership represents more than just a business alliance – it’s about building bridges between communities,” said Rabbi Elie Mischel, whose article “From tourists to allies: Christians choose Israel when it matters most” was featured in EL AL’s January 2025 edition of Atmosphere Magazine. The article highlights how Christian visitors are transforming from traditional tourists to advocates of Israel, standing in solidarity with the Jewish people during these challenging times.

The collaboration extends beyond print media. EL AL’s in-flight entertainment system now features the popular “Shoulder to Shoulder” podcast, hosted by Rabbi Pesach Wolicki, executive director of Israel365 Action, and Pastor Doug Reed – a thought provoking podcast where a pastor and a rabbi get to the heart of issues that matter to people of faith.

Israel365 is actively promoting EL AL through its news and Bible-focused platforms, helping to introduce the airline to faith-based audiences worldwide. The partnership will also manifest in joint appearances at major events, including the upcoming National Religious Broadcasters Convention in Dallas from February 25-27, 2025, featuring over 1,000 leading religious media outlets.

Both organizations share a fundamental mission: bringing more Christians and Jews to Israel. This goal takes on special significance during current challenges, as tourism becomes not just a journey of faith but a powerful statement of support. Rabbi Tuly Weisz, founder of Israel365, emphasizes the historic nature of this moment: “We’re living in a golden era of Jewish-Christian relationships. And since the time that Christianity started, we have never been in a better time period than we are now. It’s remarkable. It’s one of the untold miracles of Israel.”

Keep God’s Land March 2024 Israel365 Israel trip for young Christians with Rabbi Leo Dee

The partnership between EL AL and Israel365 reflects the deepening bonds between Jewish and Christian communities. “When Christians and Jews stand together, we demonstrate the strength of our shared values and commitment to Israel,” states Rabbi Weisz. Through this collaboration, Israel365 is helping EL AL better serve its non-Jewish passengers while educating the Jewish community about the importance of these relationships. At the same time, Israel365 can now reach and connect with EL AL’s passengers – some of the most committed and pro-Israel Christians and Jews in the world, who are flying to Israel even in a time of war.

Travelers interested in visiting Israel can join EL AL’s Matmid frequent flyer program, which now boasts a codeshare agreement with Delta Airlines, and explore exciting “Heartland Tours” to biblical sites in the Holy Land through Israel365 Tours.