Pro-Israel Congressmen: Standing Tall and Being Counted

Support for Israel used to be a bipartisan issue, but under Presidents Obama and Biden, foreign policy revived the Islamist regime of Iran and its regional proxies. Fortunately, as Democratic support for America’s greatest ally waxes, more Republicans are coming out in support of the Jewish state. This became visibly clear last week when more than 20 members of Congress gathered to inaugurate the Friends of Judea and Samaria Caucus, an initiative supported by the advocacy group Israel365 Action.

Significantly, the recent gathering occurred just a few days before the inauguration of incoming U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

Israel365 News would like to introduce some of the Republican Congressmen who are leading this significant wave of support. These members of Congress have demonstrated their support for Israel through various legislative actions and public statements, reinforcing the strong relationship between the United States and Israel.

Friends of Judea and Samaria Caucus (Photo courtesy)

Jim Jordan (R-OH): Currently serving in his ninth term in the House of Representatives as the representative for Ohio’s 4th congressional district since 2007, Jordan is a Republican known for his conservative stance. He endorsed providing aid to Israel in the wake of the 2023 Israel-Hamas war.

Immediately after the Hamas attack on Israel, Jordan released a powerful statement in support of Israel:

“The unprovoked terror attack today and the murders of innocent Israeli citizens are a stark reminder of the brutality of Hamas and Iran-backed extremists. The indiscriminate killings of men, women, and children are sickening.

“We must pray for Israel, its leadership, the men and women serving in its defense, and all Israelis today. It is heartening that Congress has come together in a bipartisan manner to strongly condemn the horrendous attacks on Israel and the Israeli citizens.

“We must continue to support our great ally as it expels this invasion, overwhelms these extremists, and works to prevent Hamas from ever harming Israeli citizens again.”

Claudia Tenney: The caucus was initiated by Yossi Dagan, head of the Samaria Regional Council, in collaboration with New York Republican Representative Claudia Tenney.

Rep. Tenney has a long history of supporting Israel. Three days after the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas, she introduced the “Operation Swords of Iron” Iron Dome Supplemental Appropriations Act alongside Representatives Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), Max Miller (R-OH), and Brad Schneider (D-IL) to appropriate $2 billion for Israel’s Iron Dome defense system.

Last year, she introduced the Recognizing Judea and Samaria Act to require all official United States documents and materials to use the term “Judea and Samaria” instead of the “West Bank.”

Now more than ever, the US must stand firmly against efforts to delegitimize Israel, and that includes reaffirming the Jewish people's legal and historical claim to Judea and Samaria.



The RECOGNIZING Judea and Samaria Act requires all official U.S. documents and materials to… — Rep. Claudia Tenney (@RepTenney) February 29, 2024

The bill, requiring all US legal documents to use the term “Judea and Samaria” as opposed to “West Bank,” was a response to the Biden administration repealing the Pompeo Doctrine, which recognized the legality of Jews living in Judea and Samaria. Tenney’s bill called for Israeli sovereignty over the region.

She also introduced the Anti-Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) Labeling Act, which passed Congress in September 2024.

Rep. Tenney nominated President Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize, citing his Abraham Accords treaty signed in September 2020, normalizing relations between Israel, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates. Morocco and Sudan soon followed suit.

Michael Cloud (TX): Representing Texas’s 27th congressional district since 2018, Cloud is a Republican who has consistently supported pro-Israel legislation, emphasizing the strategic partnership between the U.S. and Israel. Cloud visited Israel in 2019, paid for by the American Israel Education Foundation.

The AMERICAN PEOPLE STAND with Israel pic.twitter.com/6Fo0nPc4tV — Michael Cloud (@MichaelJCloud) August 8, 2024

On his official website, Congressman Cloud wrote: “Israel and the United States share a friendship based not only on common strategic interests but also on a common commitment to freedom, human rights, and the rule of law.”

Cloud voted for Resolution 771 to support Israel following the Hamas attack on Israel. He was also critical of President Biden for conditioning support for Israel on funding for Ukraine and for choosing to isolate Israel with blame at a time when they are under attack.

After attending Prime Minister Netanyahu’s address to a joint session of Congress in July 2024, Cloud wrote, “Israel has every right to defend itself and its people, especially against unprovoked attacks from those who want to see it completely destroyed, like Hamas and Iran.”

“I will continue to pray for the safe return of the hostages held by Hamas and for the people of Israel. America must ensure that our ally has the means to defend its sovereignty and secure peace for its citizens.”

“This address highlighting Israel’s pro-America posture was in stark contrast to the pro-Hamas protesters just outside the capitol who defaced property and burned American flags and celebrated the horrific violence perpetrated by Hamas. As always, above all, pray for peace – and that the Lord would soften the hearts of those who seek to do harm to others.”

Rep. Andrew S. Clyde (GA): As the U.S. Representative for Georgia’s 9th congressional district since 2021, Clyde is a Republican and a Navy veteran. He has expressed strong support for Israel, co-sponsoring resolutions that affirm the U.S.-Israel relationship and Israel’s right to self-defense.

He has stated that his support of Israel is rooted in his Christian faith. As a combat veteran, he opposes supporting the Islamist regime of Iran via Obama’s Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear deal.

Clyde first visited Israel in 2021 after winning his Congressional race. At the time, he expressed strong support for Trump’s decision to move the US Embassy to Jerusalem and to recognize Israel’s sovereignty in the Golan.

A few weeks after the Hamas attack on Oct. 7th 2023, Clyde voted in favor of H.R. 6126, the Israel Security Supplemental Appropriations Act, providing $14.3 billion in emergency supplemental aid. He released a statement describing Israel as “our greatest Middle Eastern ally.”

I proudly supported the Israel Security Supplemental Appropriations Act.



This legislation strengthens U.S. military readiness, bolsters Israel’s defense capabilities, and supports the safe return of American citizens impacted by Hamas’ terrorist attacks on Israel. pic.twitter.com/upMSwRnuPW — Rep. Andrew Clyde (@Rep_Clyde) November 2, 2023

Some other congress members who are supporting the cause:

*Michael Lawler (NY):* Serving as the U.S. Representative for New York’s 17th congressional district since 2023, Lawler is a Republican who has expressed unwavering support for Israel, advocating for continued aid and collaboration between the two nations.

*Randy Weber (TX):* Weber has represented Texas’s 14th congressional district since 2013. As a Republican, he has consistently supported Israel through legislative measures and public statements, emphasizing the importance of the U.S.-Israel alliance.

*Tom McClintock (CA):* Serving as the U.S. Representative for California’s 4th congressional district since 2009, McClintock is a Republican who has backed various pro-Israel bills, highlighting the shared democratic values between the U.S. and Israel.

*Rick Allen (GA):* Allen has been the U.S. Representative for Georgia’s 12th congressional district since 2015. As a Republican, he has shown support for Israel through his voting record and public endorsements of pro-Israel policies.

*Mary Miller (IL):* Serving as the U.S. Representative for Illinois’s 15th congressional district, Miller is a Republican who has expressed strong support for Israel, aligning with policies that enhance the bilateral relationship.

*Andy Ogles (TN):* Ogles represents Tennessee’s 5th congressional district. A Republican, he has made statements supporting Israel’s right to defend itself, including a remark in February 2024 where he stated, “I stand by what I said: Death to Hamas,” clarifying his stance against the terrorist organization.

*Diana Harshbarger (TN):* Harshbarger has served as the U.S. Representative for Tennessee’s 1st congressional district since 2021. A Republican, she has voiced her support for Israel through various statements and by backing legislation that strengthens U.S.-Israel relations.

*Bill Huizenga (MI):* Huizenga has been the U.S. Representative for Michigan’s 2nd congressional district since 2011. As a Republican, he has a record of supporting Israel, including votes in favor of military aid and cooperative defense initiatives.

*Thomas Howard Kean Jr. (NJ):* Serving as the U.S. Representative for New Jersey’s 7th congressional district since 2023, Kean is a Republican who co-sponsored H.Res.771, standing with Israel as it defends itself against attacks by Hamas and other terrorists.