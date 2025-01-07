Subscribe
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

US Congress Launches Friends of Judea and Samaria Caucus

So said the Lord of Hosts, the God of Israel; They shall yet say this thing in the land of Judah and in its cities when I return their captivity; May the Lord bless You, dwelling of righteousness, holy mount.

Jeremiah

31:

22

(the israel bible)

Picture of Staff Writer

Staff Writer

January 7, 2025

< 1 minute

An Israeli flag in the E1 area of Ma'ale Adummim in Judea, Jan. 2, 2017. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90. (source: JNS)

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (R-NY) has invited members of the public and media for the launch of the newly established Friends of Judea and Samaria Caucus in the United States Congress on Wednesday, January 15th. 

The launch will feature a meet-and-greet session with remarks by Congresswoman Claudia Tenney and other members of Congress, Samaria Governor Yossi Dagan and Jewish and Christian leadership from Israel365 Action and Keep God’s Land. The launch will take place at 5:30 PM in the Rayburn House Office Building. For additional information or to RSVP, please contact Gideon Israel at caucus@shomron.org.il.

“This is a historic milestone. The new caucus will strengthen the connection between Americans and Judea and Samaria and will lead to a better understanding of the importance of Judea and Samaria not only for Israel’s interests but also for American interests in the region,” said Yossi Dagan. “In America, there are so many cities named after biblical towns in Judea and Samaria – Hebron, Bethel, Salem, Shilo, Bethlehem and more, which reflect the deep connection that already exists between America and the biblical heartland.”

Israel365 Action and Keep God’s Land are also hosting a lunch with Yossi Dagan earlier in the day, for additional information or to RSVP, please contact Rachael Chevalier at rachael.chevalier@israel365.com.

“With the new Congress now sworn in, Israel365 Action is advocating aggressively for Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria. We are grateful to Congresswoman Claudia Tenney for her staunch pro Israel track record and her leadership in launching the Friends of Judea and Samaria Caucus and for her steadfast support of the communities under the dedicated leadership of Samaria’s Governor Yossi Dagan,” said Israel365 Action founder, Rabbi Tuly Weisz. .

Israel365 Action is a grassroots effort to advocate for Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria, for more information, visit www.Israel365Action.com

