Trump Vance Victory Wine from Judea & Samaria Presented at Mar-a-Lago

Yossi Dagan, head of the Samaria Regional Council in Judea & Samaria, delivered a significant address at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, weaving together Biblical prophecy, regional security, and a new wine in what observers see as a deepening alliance between the movement for sovereignty in Judea & Samaria and the incoming American administration.

Speaking at the Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast to an audience that included members of Congress and prominent evangelical leaders, Dagan presented a security briefing emphasizing what he called the strategic necessity of Israeli control over the highlands of Judea & Samaria. His presentation argued that Israel’s security could only be maintained through continued presence in these territories.

“We are building Israel’s future from our deepest roots,” Dagan declared, characterizing the settlements not only as a matter of “historical justice” but as a “protective belt” for both Israel and the United States. His speech, delivered amidst ongoing regional tensions, repeatedly emphasized themes of solidarity between American and Israeli interests.

The event reached its ceremonial peak with the launch of “Trump-Vance-Victory,” a Merlot produced by the Kabir Winery in Alon Moreh settlement. Yossi Dagan presented the wine as more than a beverage, calling it “the fulfillment of Jeremiah’s prophecy” and “the victory of history” after what he described as “a thousand years of Muslim conquest.”

Among the notable attendees was Flavio Bolsonaro, son of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, along with former U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman and former Congresswoman Michele Bachmann, a prominent evangelical leader. Each received a bottle from the special edition wine series.

Yossi Dagan, governor of Samaria, presenting Trump Vance Victory wine to former U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman(courtesy of Yossi Dagan).



During his U.S. visit, Dagan also met with Mike Huckabee, the former Arkansas governor and reported incoming U.S. Ambassador to Israel, in New York.

Upon meeting with Dagan, Huckabee said, “I look forward to returning to Judea and Samaria and visiting the people there, it’s a blessing to be part of this wonderful land.”

Dagan replied in a post on social media, “The deep commitment of our friends and partners strengthens us in these difficult days, to achieve even greater victory: to build, strengthen and secure the future of settlement in Samaria, the heart of our Land of Israel.”

The trip culminated in Washington, where Dagan and Congresswoman Claudia Tenney inaugurated the first-ever Judea and Samaria Caucus in Congress, marking a significant shift in the American legislative body’s engagement with Israeli settlement issues. Israel365 Action helped organize the launch of the Judea & Samaria caucus, as previously reported.

The events at Mar-a-Lago and the Friends of Judea & Samaria Congressional caucus represent an unprecedented level of American conservative engagement with the Israeli sovereignty movement, at a time when the most pro-Israel administration returns to power in America. Israel365 Action is championing a new approach to Judea & Samaria in the upcoming World Zionist Congress elections in order to demonstrate more support for Israel’s biblical heartland.