Your year-end tax-deductible gift will help build Jewish-Christian unity

As 2024 draws to a close, Israel365 stands at the forefront of fostering essential unity between Jewish and Christian communities during one of Israel’s most challenging times. With just hours remaining before the new year, you have an incredible opportunity to make a lasting impact while securing valuable tax benefits through a year-end donation to Israel365.

The past year has demonstrated the profound impact of bringing Jews and Christians together in support of Israel. At the recent Turning Point USA conference, dozens of young Jews and Christians shared an unforgettable Shabbat dinner, breaking bread together and forming bonds that transcend religious boundaries. The evening became a powerful testament to Israel365’s mission, as sixty participants from different faiths joined in conversation, prayer, and celebration of shared values.

Israel365’s Rabbi Elie Mischel at Turning Point Usa’s 2024 Convention

This transformative work extends beyond single events. Israel365’s innovative “War Room” experience at the National Religious Broadcasters convention, this past February, educated thousands of Christian media leaders about the October 7th attacks and their aftermath. Through immersive presentations, personal testimonies from families of hostages, and briefings from IDF officers, we’ve helped Christian leaders understand the true nature of the conflict and Israel’s response. These leaders have gone on to share accurate, compelling information about Israel with millions of followers across their media platforms.

Our educational initiatives continue to reach deep into conservative youth movements, culminating in our Keep God’s Land Young Leader Fellowship tour of Israel. Despite the ongoing war, extraordinary young Christian leaders chose to brave the challenges and journey to the Holy Land, immersing themselves in a transformative nine-day experience. These future leaders walked the paths of biblical history, met with survivors of October 7th, received briefings from IDF leadership, and even shared Shabbat with Israeli families in Judea. Through hands-on experiences like helping prepare meals for IDF soldiers and visiting rehabilitation facilities, these young leaders gained an unshakeable understanding of Israel’s reality. When Christians and Jews come together to study the Bible, share meals, and engage in meaningful dialogue in the very land where our shared history began, something profound occurs. Real understanding develops, and with it comes unwavering support for Israel.

“This war is a spiritual battle and our solution is to bring Jews and Christians together,” Rabbi Tuly Weisz, founder of Israel365, explains. “Israel is being attacked by Islamic jihadists who are in an anti-holy alliance with progressives. Jews and Christians need to ally in the Bible.”

Your tax-deductible donation before the end of today, December 31st , will fuel these vital initiatives. Every gift supports programs that bring communities together, from shared Shabbat experiences to educational programs that reach thousands of young leaders. Your support enables us to combat antisemitism through education, create spaces for authentic cultural exchange, and strengthen the bonds between Jews and Christians who stand united for Israel.

Keep God’s Land March 2024 Israel365 Israel trip with Rabbi Leo Dee

In these final hours of 2024, you have the power to make a lasting difference while maximizing your tax benefits. Your gift to Israel365, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is fully tax-deductible and will help ensure that our crucial work continues and expands in the coming year.

As we face unprecedented challenges, the mission of bringing Jews and Christians together has never been more vital. Visit https://israel365charity.com/donate/ now to make your tax-deductible donation before the December 31st deadline.

Together, we can continue building these essential bridges between communities and ensuring strong support for Israel in the years to come.