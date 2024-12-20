Candace Owens Proud to be Named Anti Semite of the Year: “It Should’ve Been Netanyahu”

Conservative commentator Candace Owens was named the “Anti Semite of the Year” by StopAntisemitism, a non-partisan U.S.-based organization committed to combating antisemitism. This title, awarded annually to individuals whose actions or remarks contribute to the spread of antisemitic ideologies, was given to Owens due to a series of inflammatory statements and actions attributed to her over the past year.

Candace Owens – our 2024 Antisemite of the Year – vile antisemitism summarized in one video.



How much longer will @GoodRanchers @expressvpn @BirchGold @balanceofnature @PureTalk continue to advertise on this bigot's platform? pic.twitter.com/yDryxBRi3P — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) December 15, 2024

Owens’ Controversial Remarks and Actions

StopAntisemitism noted that Owens had received more votes than any previous winner of the “Anti-Semite of the Year” title. The watchdog group highlighted a troubling pattern of antisemitic comments and positions that have shaped Owens’ public persona. The organization’s decision to crown her as the 2024 recipient stems from several key remarks and incidents.

In July 2024, Owens dismissed the horrifying medical experiments conducted on Jewish victims during the Holocaust, calling them “too absurd” and suggesting they must be “propaganda.” Holocaust denial and distortion are core tenets of modern antisemitism, and her comments drew immediate condemnation from Holocaust researchers, Jewish organizations, and historians worldwide.

This remark followed an earlier controversial statement from March 2024, when Owens claimed that “secret Jewish gangs” control Hollywood. Such allegations echo an old and dangerous antisemitic conspiracy theory that suggests Jewish people secretly control global finance, media, and politics. This narrative has been repeatedly debunked, yet it remains a common feature of extremist ideologies.

Further adding to the list of accusations against Owens were her statements about Israel. In a 2024 interview, she suggested that Israel forces Muslims into segregated quarters. Additionally, Owens has made several insinuations about the global influence of Jewish people, even suggesting that Jews orchestrate wars for their own benefit. These positions align with the antisemitic trope of a secret Jewish conspiracy governing world events for selfish purposes.

Owens’ criticism of Israel and its policies, particularly in the context of the Israel–Hamas war in 2023, has become increasingly strident. In early November 2023, she tweeted that no government has the right to commit genocide, in what many interpreted as a veiled reference to Israeli actions in Gaza. This rhetoric, along with her broader critique of Israel, has sparked fierce debate over the line between legitimate criticism of the Israeli government and antisemitism.

She also famously defended rapper and producer Kanye West (also known as Ye) following several antisemitic outbursts from him in recent years.

In an interview with Tristan Tate, Owens claimed that Judaism was a “pedophile-centric religion that believes in demons…[and] child sacrifice …” She added that she is “waking people up to the fact that pedophiles are in power.”

Allegations of Holocaust Denial and Blood Libel

Owens’ rhetoric took an even darker turn when, in August 2024, she echoed the long-debunked blood libel, a centuries-old antisemitic accusation that Jews murder non-Jews, often children, for ritual purposes. During a live broadcast, Owens claimed that Leo Frank, a Jewish man who was wrongfully convicted and lynched in 1915 in Georgia, had murdered Mary Phagan as part of a ritual murder during Passover. This blood libel, rooted in medieval Christian anti-Jewish sentiment, was a particularly inflammatory and dangerous accusation, exacerbating tensions and promoting hostility towards Jewish communities.

Furthermore, Owens has openly espoused an even more bizarre conspiracy theory involving the Khazars, an ancient group in Central Asia, suggesting that Ashkenazi Jews are descendants of Khazars who were forced to convert to Judaism centuries ago. Owens has argued that the Khazars were morally corrupt and that their descendants “infiltrated” global institutions, including the entertainment industry. These ideas, reminiscent of the “Jewish conspiracy” narratives that have fueled hate for centuries, have been heavily criticized by scholars and Jewish groups.

Owens’ Response

In response, Owens released a video she described as “an acceptance speech” that opened with her saying it was “a happy Monday indeed because I won.” In the video, Owens claims that “any person just wants them [Jews] to practically debate why it is that America should be married to the foreign policy aims of Netanyahu and the Likud party” is labeled an anti-Semite”

“This is not actually about racism or this is not about fighting white supremacy, this is actually about a group of people that want to amass Power by making other people shut up because they can’t actually debate their ideas,” Owens said.

She then stated that the “award” should have been given to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu because “ there’s been no individual that has murdered and killed and maimed more actual Semites than Bibi.”

“He deserves to be investigated and put under arrest by the ICC,” Owens said.

Owens claimed that the Israeli government, and not Hamas, carried out the October 7 massacre.

“You still have Americans who are not awake to the fact that our foreign policy is being dictated by this man,” Owens said. “Billions of dollars are going into the Middle East, not benefiting Americans whatsoever.”

A Backlash and Travel Restrictions

The global backlash to Owens’ statements has been widespread. In addition to strong condemnation from Jewish organizations and Holocaust scholars, several countries, including New Zealand and Australia, have imposed travel restrictions on Owens, citing concerns over her antisemitic views. These measures underscore the international alarm caused by her rhetoric, which has gained traction among her followers but also prompted global pushback.

Despite the controversy, Owens has remained defiant. In response to her designation as “Anti Semite of the Year,” she posted a video rejecting the notion that she harbors antisemitic beliefs. She also criticized pro-Israel organizations for allegedly manipulating the definition of antisemitism to smear anyone who disagrees with Israeli policies. Owens claimed that the issue of antisemitism is vague and subjective, stating that people might be labeled antisemites at any moment based on their political views.

Her Evolving Political Career

Candace Owens’ career has been marked by her vocal criticism of the Black Lives Matter movement, her alignment with conservative causes, and her unconventional political stances, including criticism of both President Trump and the Republican Party. However, her rise to prominence has also been marked by growing controversies surrounding her views on race, history, and religion.

Owens gained significant attention for her opposition to Black Lives Matter and her skepticism towards the Democratic Party’s approach to racial issues. After joining PragerU, Owens further expanded her influence in conservative circles, ultimately joining The Daily Wire in 2021, where she hosted the popular political talk show “Candace.” However, her tenure at The Daily Wire came to an abrupt end in March 2024, following a series of remarks widely regarded as antisemitic and months of tension with co-host Ben Shapiro, a prominent Jewish figure in conservative media.

The Broader Context: Other Controversial Figures

Owens’ designation as Anti Semite of the Year follows a disturbing trend of public figures making antisemitic remarks or espousing antisemitic conspiracy theories. Other past recipients of StopAntisemitism’s annual title include Kanye West, who faced widespread condemnation in 2022 for a series of antisemitic statements, and public figures such as Representatives Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib.

In 2024, Owens was joined in the so-called “Top Three” by environmental activist Greta Thunberg and Twitch streamer Hasan Piker, both of whom have faced accusations of echoing Hamas propaganda or expressing pro-Hamas sentiments.

Conclusion

The title of “Anti Semite of the Year” bestowed upon Candace Owens marks a new chapter in her controversial career. From Holocaust denial to the perpetuation of dangerous conspiracy theories, Owens’ remarks have positioned her as one of the most high-profile figures in the current wave of antisemitism. While she continues to reject accusations of anti-Jewish sentiment, her views have sparked outrage and concern among many, drawing attention to the growing normalization of such rhetoric in some corners of public discourse.

As the 2024 controversy continues to unfold, it remains clear that Owens’ rhetoric and the wider political climate she represents will continue to be a flashpoint for debates on free speech, conspiracy theories, and the fight against antisemitism.