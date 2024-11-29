Subscribe
Evangelical Leader Cardozo-Moore Calls on “Churches to Close the Doors on Candace” 

They encircle me with words of hate; they attack me without cause.

Psalms

109:

3

(the israel bible)

November 29, 2024

Candace Owens speaks on the first day of the CPAC Washington, D.C. conference at Gaylord National Harbor Resort on March 2, 2023. Credit: Lev Radin/Shutterstock. (Source: JNS)

On Thursday, US conservative political commentator Candace Owens was refused a visa to enter New Zealand for a speaking engagement. This comes one month after her application for an Australian visa was rejected. She had planned a speaking tour of the two countries in February and March. Tickets remain on sale, and there is no acknowledgment on the promoter’s website that she has been refused entry into both countries.

Owens has a history of taking controversial positions on issues like opposition to Black Lives Matter, feminism, vaccines, and immigration. But she left Daily Wire in March after remarks some deemed antisemitic. She also expressed opposition to US military support for Israel. Owens now has more than three million subscribers on YouTube. She was widely criticized for comments in a YouTube video in July that minimized the Holocaust. Her upcoming tour was slated to focus on free speech and her Christian faith. 

Laurie Cardoza-Moore, President of Proclaiming Justice to The Nations, commended New Zealand and Australia on denying entry to “hate monger” Candace Owens and called for all of Christendom to excommunicate the estranged former Daily Wire commentator.”  

Laurie Cardoza Moore

“Candace Owens has verged into the abyss of blind Jew-Hatred, rooted in the sewers of historical Christian anti-Semitism, which led to the death of millions of Jews in the name of Christianity. Her ideas are a lethal cocktail of conspiracy theories and heresy, which has been rejected by almost every denomination in Christendom. All Christians should excommunicate Candace Owens for her rabid Jew Hatred and rejection of our Jewish roots,” said former Deacon of the World Council of Independent Churches Laurie Cardoza-Moore.

Cardoza-Moore, whose “Focus on Israel” television program reaches a global audience of over a billion, continued: “Let me be crystal clear, it’s time that churches close the doors on Candace. The Candace Owens we once knew – is no more; she has no more substance to share beyond her repugnant, unfounded, and obsessive hate for God’s Chosen People. There is no place for Candace anywhere in the Conservative Christian World.” 

Proclaiming Justice to The Nations, (“PJTN”) is a 501c3 non-profit organization that educates, advocates, and moves to activate Christians, Jews, and all people of conscience in building a global community of action and prayer in support of Israel and the Jewish people. Engaged in winning the ideological, social, mora,l and spiritual battle for the mind of this generation. In recent years, the organization has been instrumental in reviewing and writing K-12 School curriculums in the states of Florida and Tennessee, focusing on Judeo-Christian values.

