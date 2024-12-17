Israel’s “Earthquake War”

Media reports claim the IDF is launching intensive airstrikes in Syria’s Tartus region, targeting military sites, including air defense units and surface-to-surface missile warehouses. The explosions, fueled by the stored Syrian missiles, were so intense that they measured as a 3.0 Magnitude Earthquake on nearby Seismic Sensors.

Despite the intensity of the attack and the secondary explosions, no casualties were reported.

The IDF is destroying military sites in Syria after the collapse of President Bashar Assad’s regime, wiping out air defenses and most of the arsenal of the former Syrian army. The Israeli military declined to comment on the strikes.

The attack in Syria was similar was not the first time this war went seismic. Earlier this month, it was reported that seismic stations in southern Israel detected the movement of Hamas vehicles prior to the October 7 attack. Three seismic stations—located in Amazia, Ketziot, and Yatir, between 30 and 50 kilometers from Gaza—recorded unprecedented seismic noise levels that morning. No known natural or human source on the Israeli side could have generated seismic signals with a distribution and intensity similar to those attributed to Hamas movements. The research team was able to track the movement of heavy vehicles along Salah al-Din Road, a major thoroughfare in Gaza. Observations from stations dozens of kilometers from Gaza’s border indicate convoys of heavy vehicles such as bulldozers and trucks carrying operatives. The seismic data revealed a coordinated deployment across the entire Gaza border

The Target of tonight's Israeli Strikes near the City of Tartus in Western Syria is reported to have been the Base of the 23rd Air Defense Brigade as well as Surface-to-Surface Missile Warehouses, which is likely what caused several of the Large Explosions.

The seismic aspect of the war may bear a prophetic meaning. Massive earthquakes in Israel are prophesied to accompany the multinational Gog and Magog conflict, which will signal the end of times. The prophets explicitly mention earthquakes and volcanoes as playing a role in the end of days, preparing the world by burning away impurities, as a crucible is used in metallurgy to purify metal.

“And I will bring the third part through the fire and will refine them as silver is refined and will try them as gold is tried; they shall call on My name and I will answer them; I will say: ‘It is My people’ and they shall say: ‘Hashem is my God.’” Zechariah 13:9

The Prophet Ezekiel specifically described earthquakes as preceding the War of Gog and Magog:

Mountains shall be overthrown, cliffs shall topple, and every wall shall crumble to the ground. Ezekiel 38:20

Some rabbis have attributed this pre-Magog shake-up to God entering the fray and using the forces of nature as his weapons of choice.

The explosion of the ammunition depot at Tartus, Syria was detected at Iznik, Türkiye magnetometer station 820 km away. Signal took 12 minutes to travel in the lower ionosphere. That's about twice as fast as earthquake signals travel.

Rabbi Haim Shvili, a 20th-century Jewish mystic, predicted that the period preceding the Messiah would necessarily be fraught with catastrophic earthquakes in Israel. In his book of predictions concerning the Messiah in 1935, “Cheshbonot HaGeula” (Accountings Of the Redemption), Rabbi Shvili predicted that these earthquakes would serve several purposes, such as pagan temples and monuments to foreign gods throughout Israel would be destroyed. Rabbi Shvili noted that the seismic activity will specifically target Muslim and Christian sites.

These earthquakes will be so severe as to cause geographic changes in the Temple Mount, requiring the construction of an entirely new city. The quakes will cause springs of water to burst forth around Jerusalem, bringing about the prophecy in Zechariah.

“And it shall come to pass in that day that living waters shall go out from Yerushalayim: half of them toward the eastern sea and half of them toward the western sea; in summer and in winter shall it be.” Zechariah 14:8

The earthquake will also split the Mount of Olives in two.

On that day, He will set His feet on the Mount of Olives, near Yerushalayim on the east; and the Mount of Olives shall split across from east to west, and one part of the Mount shall shift to the north and the other to the south, a huge gorge. Zechariah 14:4

The primary function of the earthquakes, according to Rabbi Shvili, will be to instill great fear in the nations who rise up against Israel in the end-of-days.

The timing of the Oct. 7 attack was particularly significant, as it occurred on the morning of the Jewish festival of Simchat Torah, the last day of the holiday of Sukkoth. According to Rabbi Shvili, the earthquakes will come during the holiday of Sukkot, coinciding with the War of Gog and Magog. The pre-Messiah war will be so traumatic to all of mankind that Sukkot will become an internationally recognized holiday.