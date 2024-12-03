Scientists Detected The Pre-Gog Magog Oct 7 Earthquake

Tel Aviv University researchers have made a groundbreaking discovery: seismic stations in southern Israel detected the movement of Hamas vehicles prior to the October 7 attack, potentially opening new avenues for security monitoring.

Led by Asaf Inbal of the Porter School of the Environment and Earth Sciences and the Sackler Faculty of Exact Sciences, the research team identified unusual seismic activity between 6:00 and 6:30 a.m. on October 7, 2023, just before the devastating attack began. The findings were published in The Seismic Record, a journal of the Seismological Society of America.

Three seismic stations—located in Amazia, Ketziot, and Yatir, between 30 and 50 kilometers from Gaza—recorded unprecedented seismic noise levels that morning. “The likelihood that the recorded signals originated from Gaza is over 99.9 percent,” stated Inbal. The researchers analyzed three years of data from these stations and found no other instance of simultaneous seismic noise at all three stations lasting more than 10 minutes.

“We found unique widespread seismic amplitudes, which monotonically increased with time approaching the attack,” Inbal explained. “No known natural or human source on the Israeli side could have generated seismic signals with a distribution and intensity similar to those attributed to Hamas movements.”

The research team was able to track the movement of heavy vehicles along Salah al-Din Road, a major thoroughfare in Gaza. “We can confirm with high certainty that their forces moved along this route at speeds of 25 to 50 kilometers per hour,” Inbal reported. “Observations from stations dozens of kilometers from Gaza’s border indicate convoys of heavy vehicles such as bulldozers and trucks carrying operatives.”

The seismic data revealed a coordinated deployment across the entire Gaza border. “Three minutes before the attack began, we detected noise sources reaching the northern end of Gaza near Beit Lahiya and the southern end near Khan Younis. At the same time, we continued receiving signals from central Gaza, near Nuseirat,” said Inbal. This pattern aligned with the subsequent simultaneous breach of the border barrier by Hamas forces.

At 6:29 a.m., approximately 3,000 Hamas-led terrorists crossed into Israel by land, air, and sea, resulting in the deaths of about 1,200 people and the taking of 251 hostages, mostly civilians, while rockets were launched at Israeli population centers.

While the outdoor music festival near Re’im—where more than 360 people were killed—generated some seismic noise, the researchers confirmed that “this noise does not match the strength or location of the noise sources recorded by the Israeli seismic network on October 7.”

This marks the first time in history that weak ground motions from preparations for a terrorist attack have been identified through analysis of vehicle-induced seismic noise. While the discovery suggests potential applications for early warning systems, the researchers emphasize that their study was conducted retrospectively, months after the attack.

The Israeli Geological Survey operates a nationwide network of sensitive seismometers for earthquake detection and warning. This research demonstrates how such infrastructure might be adapted for security purposes, though significant development would be needed to create real-time monitoring capabilities.

The seismic aspect of the Oct. 7 attack may bear a prophetic meaning. Massive earthquakes in Israel are prophesied to accompany the multinational Gog and Magog conflict, which will signal the end of times. The prophets explicitly mention earthquakes and volcanoes as playing a role in the end of days, preparing the world by burning away impurities, as a crucible is used in metallurgy to purify metal.

“And I will bring the third part through the fire and will refine them as silver is refined and will try them as gold is tried; they shall call on My name and I will answer them; I will say: ‘It is My people’ and they shall say: ‘Hashem is my God.’” Zechariah 13:9

The Prophet Ezekiel specifically described earthquakes as preceding the War of Gog and Magog:

Mountains shall be overthrown, cliffs shall topple, and every wall shall crumble to the ground. Ezekiel 38:20

Some rabbis have attributed this pre-Magog shake-up to God entering the fray and using the forces of nature as his weapons of choice.

Rabbi Haim Shvili, a 20th-century Jewish mystic, predicted that the period preceding the Messiah would necessarily be fraught with catastrophic earthquakes in Israel. In his book of predictions concerning the Messiah in 1935, “Cheshbonot HaGeula” (Accountings Of the Redemption), Rabbi Shvili predicted that these earthquakes would serve several purposes. Pagan temples and monuments to foreign gods throughout Israel will be destroyed. Rabbi Shvili noted that the seismic activity will specifically target Muslim and Christian sites.

These earthquakes will be so severe as to cause geographic changes in the Temple Mount, requiring the construction of an entirely new city. The quakes will cause springs of water to burst forth around Jerusalem, bringing about the prophecy in Zechariah.

“And it shall come to pass in that day that living waters shall go out from Yerushalayim: half of them toward the eastern sea and half of them toward the western sea; in summer and in winter shall it be.” Zechariah 14:8

The earthquake will also split the Mount of Olives in two.

On that day, He will set His feet on the Mount of Olives, near Yerushalayim on the east; and the Mount of Olives shall split across from east to west, and one part of the Mount shall shift to the north and the other to the south, a huge gorge. Zechariah 14:4

The primary function of the earthquakes, according to Rabbi Shvili, will be to instill great fear in the nations who rise up against Israel in the end-of-days.

The timing was particularly significant, as it occurred on the morning of the Jewish festival of Simchat Torah, the last day of the holiday of Sukkoth. According to Rabbi Shvili, the earthquakes will come during the holiday of Sukkot, coinciding with the War of Gog and Magog. The pre-Messiah war will be so traumatic to all of mankind that Sukkot will become an internationally recognized holiday. This year, Sukkot will begin September 23, so it may be that these recent gentle quakes were a tectonic warm-up, hinting of things-to-come in the upcoming holiday season.