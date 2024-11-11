Midrash Hints that Trump Will Return Glory to Western World by Building Third Temple

Rabbi Yosef Berger revealed some amazing aspects of Donald Trump’s victory in the recent US Presidential election, most notably his potential role in building the Third Temple. As the spiritual descendant of Rome, the nation that destroyed the Second Temple, Trump has the potential to do a tikkun, fixing the sin of Rome, and returning the glory to Western society.

“Trump’s election is a necessary element of the geula (redemption) and a sign that the moshiach (messiah) is imminent,” Rabbi Berger said. “That is why Donald Trump in Gematria (Hebrew numerology) equals 424, which is the same as Moshiach ben David (Messiah from the house of David),” Rabbi Berger pointed out. “This certainly does not mean he will be the Messiah, but it indicates that he will play a role in preparing the way for the arrival of the Messiah. He clearly has this inclination.”

This connection was so evident in Trump’s connection with Jerusalem that in 2018, the Sanhedrin minted a coin with the profile of Trump superimposed on the image of Persian King Cyrus, who facilitated the building of the Second Temple in Jerusalem that ended the Babylonian Exile in 538 BCE. Cyrus was not Jewish

View of the US Consulate in Jerusalem’s Arnona neighborhood, Israel, February 24, 2018. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

Cyrus’s connection to the Messiah is found in the Book of Isaiah. The Persian king is the only non-Jewish leader to be referred to in the Bible as Moshiach, literally ‘His anointed one’. The word for ‘anointed one’ in Hebrew is ‘Moshiach’ (משיח), which means “Messiah”.

Thus said Hashem to Cyrus, His anointed one— Whose right hand He has grasped, treading down nations before him, ungirding the loins of kings, opening doors before him and letting no gate stay shut. Isaiah 45:1

Rabbi Berger cited the medieval commentator, Rashi, who stated (Daniel 12:12) that moshiach will be revealed, concealed, and then revealed again. This was also stated in Midrash Rabbah (Bamidbar 11:3):

“Rabbi Berachia in the name of Rabbi Levi said: Just like the first redeemer, Moshe, revealed himself to the Jews and then concealed himself, similarly the final redeemer will reveal himself and then conceal himself, and then return and reveal himself again”

“Like Cyrus, God put Donald Trump in power in order to build the Temple and pave the way for moshiach,” Rabbi Berger said. “Like Moses, Trump began as part of the common people, was revealed in his first success entering the White House, but was then hidden.”

“Like Moses, now that Trump has been revealed for the second time, he will fulfill his ultimate function,” Rabbi Berger said.

Steven Munchin, US Secretary of the Treasury, and daughter of President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, reveal a dedication plaque at the official opening ceremony of the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem on May 14, 2018. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

Rabbi Berger cited another midrash that hinted at Trump’s purpose.

‘Trump is from Edom, Rabbi Berger said. Edom, literally ‘red,’ is the nation descended from Biblical Esav, the twin brother of Jacob, also known as Israel,” Rabbi Berger said. “Edom became Rome, which became Christianity, which became Western civilization,” Rabbi Berger said. “Trump is often ridiculed for his redness. Yaakov tricked Yitzchak and was blessed as the firstborn. Esav’s blessing was to serve Yaakov (Genesis 27:37). Edom, the Western world, can only be blessed through blessing Yisrael.

“Just like the Second Temple, the Third Temple will be built by non-Jews,” Rabbi Berger said. “This will only be fully revealed after Trump fulfills this role.”

Rabbi Berger then referred to the 11th chapter of Leviticus, which delineates the laws pertaining to animals that are fit for Jewish consumption. For an animal to be designated as Kosher, it must have split hooves and chew its cud. Despite the explicitly stated rule, four animals are specifically mentioned as being forbidden in a manner that seems textually redundant. The final animal specified as being forbidden to Jews is a chazir (pig).

Palestinians protest against the intention of US President Donald Trump to move the US embassy to Jerusalem, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on January 24, 2017. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/ Flash90

Citing Midrash Rabbah, a collection of homiletic teachings believed to have been compiled in the fifth century in Israel, Rabbi Berger explains this apparent redundancy by stressing that the four animals are compared to the four major kingdoms that mistreated Israel. Of these impure species, a chazir is compared to the nation of Edom.

“The comparison is not flattering, but the implications are enormous,” Rabbi Berger told Breaking Israel News. “Many times in the Bible we find that the greatest spiritual light comes from the most hidden of sources.”

“Midrash Rabba asked, ‘why is edom compared to a ‘chazir’? The answer Midrash Rabba gives is based on the root of the word chazir, which literally means ‘to return,’” Rabbi Berger continued. “Midrash Rabba stated, ‘in the future Edom will return the glory to its former status.’”

Rabbi Berger emphasized that these sources state explicitly that the Third Temple will be built by the descendants of Rome, i.e. Christianity.

“Rabbeinu Behaye explained this is a tikkun (reparation). Rome destroyed the Second Temple so Rome’s descendants, the Christians, are going to amend this by taking part in bringing the Third Temple.”