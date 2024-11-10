Trump Victory Sparks Hope for Israeli Sovereignty in Judea and Samaria

Israeli leaders and activists across Judea and Samaria are celebrating Donald Trump’s victory over Democratic candidate Kamala Harris in the U.S. presidential election, viewing it as a pivotal moment for advancing Israeli sovereignty in the region.

Israel Ganz, head of the Binyamin Regional Council and Yesha Council chairman, marked the occasion with a celebratory toast at Psagot Winery, which launched a special edition “Trump” wine. “Time for sovereignty! One strong Trump, one Jewish state,” Ganz tweeted.

זמן ריבונות! 🇺🇸 🇮🇱

One strong Trump

One Jewish state — ישראל גנץ – Israel Ganz (@israelganz) November 6, 2024

“Trump’s victory is a great opportunity for the United States, Israel and the global community towards stability and eradication of the axis of evil that threatens the countries of the free world,” Ganz told JNS. He emphasized the importance of changing the previous administration’s policies, calling for the removal of sanctions and the application of Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria, which he described as “both geographically, strategically and biblically the essence of the land of Israel.”

Beit El Council head Shai Alon expressed similar sentiments to Maariv, stating, “The incoming administration must immediately cancel the false sanctions against the settlers. It is time to declare sovereignty over Judea and Samaria.” He added that this presents “an unprecedented opportunity to act more strongly in the Judea and Samaria arenas.”

Attorney Marc Zell, chairman of Republicans Overseas Israel and resident of Tekoa, highlighted the stark contrast between Trump’s previous administration and the Harris-Biden-Obama policies. “In the previous Trump administration, the secretary of state [Mike Pompeo] stated unequivocally that Jewish presence, settlement and development in Judea and Samaria is both legal and appropriate. The Harris-Biden-Obama administration rescinded this policy and reverted to the Obama-Biden administration policy, which treated Jewish presence in Judea and Samaria as an obstacle to peace and ‘illegitimate.’ This will likely change dramatically during the coming Trump administration—for the better.”

Zell explained, “This will mean that Jewish settlements will no longer be out of bounds for U.S. government officials and CODELS [Congressional Member Delegations], among other things. Also, the second Trump administration will not put pressure on the Israeli government to restrict the expansion or establishment of Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria.”

Zell also said he believes that the new administration “will likely repeal Biden’s Executive Order 14115 of Feb.1, 2024, which empowers the president to impose sanctions on foreign persons, including dual U.S.-Israeli nationals, who actively oppose the administration’s two-state-solution policy in Judea and Samaria.”

Zell and a group of attorneys have initiated litigation in a Texas federal court, seeking an injunction prohibiting the administration from involving the executive order.

However, he said, “That litigation will likely become moot once Trump takes office on Jan. 20, 2025.”

Yossi Dagan, head of the Shomron Regional Council, praised Trump’s past support: “President Trump proved during his previous term that he is a true friend of the State of Israel and of the communities in Judea and Samaria, and we hope that he will again continue the support and recognition of our right to the land of Israel.”

The Sovereignty Movement, led by Nadia Matar and Yehudit Katsover, released a statement celebrating Trump’s victory: “The Sovereignty Movement congratulates the American people on their election of Donald Trump as the 47th president of the United States in light of his blessed standing alongside Israel and his achievements and blessed actions on behalf of Israel in the past: moving the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights and his recent statements that the two-state solution would lead only to bloodshed.

“This election expresses the American nation’s positioning itself on the right side of history, the axis of good, standing resolutely and courageously against the axis of evil and standing with the State of Israel.

“The Sovereignty Movement wishes the 47th president of the United States, Donald Trump, that in his new term he will be privileged to spearhead among the nations the necessary, just and historic recognition of Israel’s sovereignty over its land in its entirety.”

Yishai Fleisher, Jewish Community of Hebron Director of International Affairs, emphasized the broader implications: “The Trump victory will have an impact on the progress of Jewish life in Judea and Samaria, as well as in ancient cities like Hebron. This sends a signal to jihadists that they will once again be demonetized and that their path will not lead to success.”

While most reactions were overwhelmingly positive, some leaders expressed measured optimism. Ari Abramowitz, activist and co-founder of the Arugot Farms, cautioned: “I’m happy about Trump’s victory; very happy. In some ways, my concern is exactly how happy I am.” He emphasized the importance of maintaining a healthy, mutually respectful relationship with the United States rather than falling into codependency.

Trump was considered the most pro-Israel president in recent history, and there were hints in his previous term that sovereignty over Judea and Samaria was part of his vision. In a three-page letter dated January 26, 2020, two days before Trump presented his Vision for Peace in the White House, the president summarized some of its details. These included that Israel would be able to extend sovereignty to parts of the West Bank, as delineated in the map included in the plan if Netanyahu agreed to a Palestinian state in the remaining territory on that map.

Trump asked Netanyahu to adopt “the policies outlined in… the Vision [for peace] regarding those territories of the West Bank identified as becoming part of a future Palestinian state.”

“In exchange for Israel implementing these policies,” the US president continued, “and formally adopting detailed territorial plans not inconsistent with the Conceptual Map attached to my Vision – the United States will recognize Israeli sovereignty in those areas of the West Bank that my vision contemplates as being part of Israel.”

David Friedman, who served as Washington’s ambassador to Israel under Trump and is reportedly being considered for reappointment, earlier this year published a book that presents a view for peace that doesn’t depend on the long-argued-for “two-state solution” and would allow for full sovereignty by Jerusalem over Judea and Samaria.