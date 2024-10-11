Dallas summit: Standing with Israel on Oct.7

On Monday, the first anniversary commemorating the Palestinian massacre of Israelis, a one-day summit brought together top US and Israeli leaders and pro-Israel organizations in Texas to Bless Israel and honor the victims of the attacks.

“The heart and mission of the October 7th Memorial Summit is to mobilize a formidable coalition of Jewish and Christian leaders, pro-Israel organizations, and Texas dignitaries to commemorate the victims of the Hamas terror attacks on October 7th, 2023, to champion Israel and the Jewish community by effectively contributing to the larger conversation, to educate about the rise in antisemitism in the US and beyond, and to bless victims, families, and the displaced in Israel,” the website states. “From a heartfelt Prayer Breakfast to thoughtful panel discussions and a luncheon with a major keynote speaker, this event will be a meaningful memorial.”

About 400 people attended the event at the Marriott Quorum Dallas Addison, while another 900 viewed the live stream. Sharon Michaels, the director of Israel365’s Dallas division, was thrilled with the turnout.

“Texas is a big state but people came from all over,” Michaels told Israel365. “People came from out of state. I spoke to one man who came all the way from Atlanta just for the one-day event.”\

The event began with a prayer breakfast and lasted over eight hours, but the energy was high throughout.

“Nick Vujicic was inspiring and got a standing ovation,” Michaels said. “Ted Cruz reaffirmed his status as a true lover of Zion. He said simply that either we stand with Israel or we stand with the terrorists. He described how the current administration is actively standing with the terrorists.

Photo Israel365

The summit can be viewed in its entirety on YouTube.

Speakers included Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Senator Ted Cruz, Member of Knesset Ohad Tal, TBN show host Erick Stakelbeck, Australian motivational speaker Nick Vujicic, Pastor Larry Huch, Nova Festival survivor Ofir Burgana, Congressman Chip Roy, Israeli Consul Livia Link-Raviv, and Doris Liber, the mother of Guy Illouz, a hostage murdered in Hamas captivity.

Photo Israel365

Topics included “Combating the Rise in Antisemitism and Anti-Zionism on American Campuses,” a panel discussion on the War against Israel and the West, an onstage “Israel War Room Experience” presentations by survivors of Oct. 7, and a preview of the Israel365 and The Israel Guys film, “Oct.7: What next?”

The organizations involved in the summit have been working with families, displaced families, youth, widows, orphans, and injured IDF soldiers with everyday provisions, PTSD support, youth activities, and more.

Israel365 was a charity partner in the event.

Ruthy’s Farm, a therapeutic horse farm in Israel, was a charity partner in the summit. They have been providing therapeutic horse support to at-risk women and youth and IDF soldiers suffering from PTSD.

Israel Magen Fund was also a charity partner in the event. The fund provides provisions and extra security equipment to affected communities throughout Israel.oughout Israel.