Oct. 7th Summit sending “Texas-sized love” to victims and survivors

A special one-day summit will bring together top US and Israeli leaders and pro-Israel organizations in Texas to Bless Israel and honor the victims of the Palestinian Hamas attacks on October 7th. The goal is to send “Texas-sized love” to the Jewish state.

“The heart and mission of the October 7th Memorial Summit is to mobilize a formidable coalition of Jewish and Christian leaders, pro-Israel organizations, and Texas dignitaries to commemorate the victims of the Hamas terror attacks on October 7th, 2023, to champion Israel and the Jewish community by effectively contributing to the larger conversation, to educate about the rise in antisemitism in the US and beyond, and to bless victims, families, and the displaced in Israel,” the website states. “From a heartfelt Prayer Breakfast to thoughtful panel discussions and a luncheon with a major keynote speaker, this event will be a meaningful memorial.”

Topics will include “Combating the Rise in Antisemitism and Anti-Zionism on American Campuses”, a panel discussion on the War against Israel and the West, an onstage “Israel War Room Experience” presentations by survivors of Oct. 7, and a preview of the Israel365 and The Israel Guys film, “Oct.7: What next?”

The organizations involved in the summit have been working with families, displaced families, youth, widows, orphans, and injured IDF soldiers with everyday provisions, PTSD support, youth activities, and more.

Israel365 will be a charity partner in the event.

Ruthy’s Farm, a therapeutic horse farm in Israel, is a charity partner in the summit. They have been providing therapeutic horse support to at-risk women and youth and IDF soldiers suffering from PTSD.

Israel Magen Fund is also a charity partner in the event. The fund provides provisions and extra security equipment to affected communities throughout Israel.

Speakers will include Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Senator Ted Cruz, Member of Knersset Ohad Tal, TBN show host Erick Stakelbeck, Australian motivational speaker Nick Vujicic, Pastor Larry Huch, Nova Festival survivor Ofir Burgana, Congressman Chip Roy, Israeli Consul Livia Link-Raviv, and Doris Liber, the mother of Guy Illouz, a hostage murdered in Hamas captivity.

The summit will be held on Monday, October 7, from 8:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. CDT at the Marriott Quorum Dallas Addison in Dallas, Texas. Registration for the event and online attendance are on the website.