Rabbi predicted Biden/Harris presidency would bring extreme floods, pressuring “God’s beloved children”

The southeastern United States is still coping with the devastation of Category 4 Hurricane Helene which killed over 227, making it the deadliest hurricane to hit the mainland U.S. since Katrina in 2005. Hundreds are still missing, and officials have reported difficulties in identifying some of the dead. 350 miles wide with winds reaching 140 mph, Helene created a storm surge of 6 to 15 feet when it made landfall in Florida. It tore through six states and wreaked havoc on the Appalachian Mountains in Virginia, flooding mountain regions hundreds of miles inland. Rainfall estimates in some areas topped more than two feet in about two days. Electricity was cut off for millions of residents. Mudslides and flooding cut homes off, preventing aid from arriving.

Less than two weeks after Helene raged through, residents of Florida are bracing for Category 5 Milton as it closes in on the West Coast.

Volunteers moved into action amidst criticism of FEMA and the federal government. One effort by billionaire Elon Musk turned political when he tried to fly in satellite terminals to its Starlink network system in hopes of connecting remote and ravaged regions to the internet to coordinate recovery efforts better. Musk posted accusations on Twitter alleging that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) was blocking flights into parts of North Carolina. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg denied the allegations.

While questions arose about whether there would be sufficient federal aid for the hard-hit hurricane victims, Vice President Kamala Harris drew ire for pledging to give Lebanon an additional $157 million in aid.

“The people of Lebanon are facing an increasingly dire humanitarian situation,” Harris posted to Twitter. “I am concerned about the security and well-being of civilians suffering in Lebanon and will continue working to help meet the needs of all civilians there.”

“To that end, the United States will provide nearly $157 million in additional assistance to the people of Lebanon for essential needs such as food, shelter, water, protection, and sanitation to help those displaced by the recent conflict. This additional support brings total U.S. assistance to Lebanon over the last year to over $385 million.”

“This has to be fake. Even Kamala Harris, the gold standard of stupid, isn’t stupid enough to post this,” actor James Woods said on X Saturday. “Certainly not while North Carolinians are pulling the bodies of their neighbors from the wreckage. It’s simply inconceivable.”

Even more disturbing is that much of the humanitarian aid sent to Gaza was usurped by Hamas, leading many to wonder whether aid to Lebanon will fall into the hands of Hezbollah.

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) allowed that the Lebanese people “have indeed suffered badly—at the hands of Iran.”

“So why are we giving $157 million to a semi-failed state overrun by Iranian-backed terrorists?” Cotton wrote. “Let the ayatollahs fix their own mess.”

“Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are sending $157 million of your tax dollars to Lebanon and only sending $100 million to communities devastated by Hurricane Helene in North Carolina,” wrote Rep. Brian Mast (R-Fla.). “This shows you their priorities are not America first.”

David Friedman, a former U.S. ambassador to Israel, wrote that the Lebanese people “are subjugated by Hezbollah, as they have been for more than 20 years.”

“Your policies, especially funding Iran for the past three years, has only increased Hezbollah’s power and weaponry,” Friedman wrote. “But sure, send them more money.”

To make matters worse, President Biden sent a formal letter to Congress late Friday night saying that the Small Business Administration disaster loans program is running out of money and needs about $1.6 billion to continue for the year.

In addition, it has been revealed that funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) was used to aid in resettling illegal immigrants in the US. The White House and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas denied this allegation. Still, House Committee on Homeland Security Chairman Mark E. Green, MD (R-TN), released a statement confirming this.

“This is an issue of priorities, and the Biden-Harris administration’s are completely backwards,” Green said. “It takes a lot of nerve for Secretary Mayorkas to ask for more money after he and his bosses in the White House fought for roughly $650 million just this year for the Shelter and Services Program. Under Biden and Harris’ leadership, our tax dollars are being used to help facilitate illegal immigration, while many American citizens are left to suffer following natural disasters.”

The matter was further complicated by conflicting statements made by White House Spokesman Karine Jean–Pierre who proudly claimed in September 2022 that FEMA was helping “migrants”. Conversely, she claimed in a recent statement that this was “categorically false.

Indeed, the flooding should not have come as a surprise. As Biden was celebrating his election victory in November 2020, Rabbi Yoel Schwartz, the head of the Sanhedrin’s Noahide Court and a highly respected Halachic (Torah law) authority, produced a video in which he predicted that a Democratic administration would bring about flooding like in Noah’s generation.

“The elections were held on the 17th of Cheshvan,” Rabbi Schwartz said. He noted that according to Jewish tradition, rains that caused the flood in the time of Noah began falling on the 17th of Cheshvan.

“The Democrats are spreading the very same sins that forced Noah into the ark,” Rabbi Schwartz said. “We can see this because the symbol of these people is the rainbow. This sign was put in heaven to show that the world will never be destroyed by a flood again. In Jewish tradition, the rainbow represents the male organ and the sins that were done with it that led to the flood. They are flaunting their sins in God’s face, knowing that he will not bring another flood. This is epitomized by the Democrats, beginning with Obama, who allowed men to marry men and also allowed abortions, the murder of infants.”

“The question we should be asking is not ‘who won’ but, rather, what will be with America,” Rabbi Schwartz explained. “Does God want America to continue? Through Divine intervention, Trump was able to appoint three judges. Appointing judges is one of the Noahide laws and is incumbent upon all mankind, but just as important was that the judges appointed by Trump supported the Bible. Biden intends to pervert the courts in contravention of the Noahide requirement to have just courts.”

Rabbi Yosef Berger, who served with Rabbi Schwartz on the Sanhedrin, emphasized that the flooding in the US was not divine punishment being carried out on the victims of the hurricanes for their sins.

“It is more the opposite,” Rabbi Berger said, citing the Talmud

“Whoever God loves, he presses down on.” (Berachot 5a)

“This ‘pressing down’ is God’s way of bringing out the best aspects of the person that he would not usually choose to display,” Rabbi Berger explained. “And it is pointless to bring such trials on bad people. It is like a vineyard. The sweetest grapes get squeezed the hardest. And bad grapes are left on the vine to rot.”

“This is not, God forbid, God showing anger towards people he hates. These are deeply religious people. This is like a father giving his beloved children strict instructions, knowing they will hear and respond. There is evil in the world today and God needs the best souls to step up and respond with all their strength.”

“While the government has failed and has chosen to bring even more darkness into the world by giving money to Israel’s enemies, the American people have come together, helping each other in extraordinary ways. The people are the true strength and beauty of the United States.”

Indeed, just as the flood in Noah’s generation affected the entire world, flooding is appearing in several regions. A severe rainstorm struck Bosnia and Herzegovina last week, causing massive flash floods and landslides across the region that claimed approximately 18 lives.

At least 21 were killed in central Europe floods last month that resulted from Storm Boris.

Even desert regions were not spared. Last month, Saudi Arabia was struck by severe weather conditions, with heavy rain and flash flooding affecting much of its Red Sea coast.