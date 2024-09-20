Rabbi predicted current flooding in Europe due to Democrats’ sin of Noah’s generation

Central Europe is reeling as Storm Boris rips through, bringing torrential rains and flooding, forcing the evacuation of thousands of people. The storm has left a trail of destruction from Romania to Poland, while areas along the Czech-Polish border were among the worst-hit. The flooding is the worst some areas have seen in over two decades.

At least 21 have been killed in central Europe floods since the weekend. Flooding has killed seven people in Romania, where waters have receded since the weekend. Seven were dead in Poland, five in Austria, and three in the Czech Republic. Tens of thousands of Czech and Polish households remained without power or fresh water. Eight people drowned in Austria, Poland and Romania and four others are missing in the Czech Republic.

A dam near Paczków in Poland has burst and the Mayor has ordered an evacuation as Poland declared a natural disaster due to the floods.



pic.twitter.com/gVJzkX6MlF — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) September 16, 2024

While some areas recover, the storm is heading unabated to Italy. In Italy, the country’s National Civil Protection Service has also issued yellow alerts for nearly 50 regions.

Estimated losses from flooding across central Europe are in the billions.

It could be that this flooding was predicted by Rabbi Yoel Schwartz, the head of the Sanhedrin’s Noahide Court and a highly respected Halachic (Torah law) authority who has since passed away. On the day after Joe Biden was elected in November 2020, Rabbi Schwartz produced a video in which he commented on the dire results of the Biden victory.

“The elections were held on the 17th of Cheshvan,” Rabbi Schwartz said. He noted that according to Jewish tradition, rains that caused the flood in the time of Noah began falling on the 17th of Cheshvan. “It was also on that day that here in Israel, the first rains of the season fell in earnest. They should have been rains of blessing but since Biden was elected, these rains became, like the rain on the same day in the time of Noah, a harbinger of the coming flood.”

“The Democrats are spreading the very same sins that forced Noah into the ark,” Rabbi Schwartz said. “We can see this because the symbol of these people is the rainbow. This was the sign that was put in heaven to show that the world will never be destroyed by a flood again. In Jewish tradition, the rainbow represents the male organ and the sins that were done with it that led to the flood. They are flaunting their sins in God’s face, knowing that he will not bring another flood. This is epitomized by the Democrats, beginning with Obama, who allowed men to marry men and also allowed abortions, the murder of infants.”

“If Trump had been elected, the rains that are destined to come would have been a blessing, allowing the fields to flourish and the world would benefit. Since Biden was elected, the very same blessings will turn to a flood that destroys the world.”

“The question we should be asking is not ‘who won’ but, rather, what will be with America,” Rabbi Schwartz explained. “Does God want America to continue? Through Divine intervention, Trump was able to appoint three judges. Appointing judges is one of the Noahide laws and incumbent upon all mankind but just as important was that the Judges appointed by Trump support the Bible. Biden intends to pervert the courts in contravention of the Noahide requirement to have just courts.”

“It is important that America continues as it has the function of being the Tikkun (fixing) of Esau in the end-of-days. This is why Trump is blond and why the Republicans are red, like Edom. That is why the gematria of Edom (אדום) is 45, the same as ‘redemption’ (הגאולה geula).”

The rabbi cited the post-Messianic vision of the Prophet Zechariah.

And Hashem shall be king over all the earth; in that day there shall be one Hashem with one name. Zechariah 14:9

Rabbi Schwartz emphasized that Trump has a hidden merit that enables him to overcome obstacles that would overwhelm others.

“Trump has merit he inherited from his father,” Rabbi Schwartz said. “His father built a synagogue.”