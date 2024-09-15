Come together to Appreciate Israel

In a groundbreaking initiative set to captivate audiences worldwide, the first annual Israel Appreciation Day (IAD) is scheduled for September 18th, 2024. This nationally televised event, co-sponsored by Israel365 and One Jewish State, aims to showcase and strengthen the unique bond between the United States and Israel, bringing together a diverse array of voices from religious, political, and entertainment spheres.

IAD 2024 is strategically timed to coincide with the one-year anniversary of October 7th, providing a powerful counterpoint to the UN General Assembly meetings and the return of students to college campuses. The event organizers describe it as a shift “from defense to offense” in the ongoing public relations discourse surrounding Israel.

Israel Appreciation Day is not just about celebrating a country; it’s about honoring shared values and a partnership that has stood the test of time.

The event boasts an impressive roster of confirmed participants, including:

Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL)

Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ)

Representative Ritchie Torres (D-NY)

Brigadier General (res) Amir Avivi

Melanie Phillips, renowned journalist and author

Rabbi Pinchas Allouche, spiritual leader and AIPAC National Council member

Hussein Aboubakr Mansour, author and fellow at JCFA

Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem

The entertainment world will be well-represented with performances by John Ondrasik, Heather Johnson, and Kaya Jones. Notable figures from various industries, such as TV host Armstrong Williams and entrepreneur Jennifer Cohen, are also slated to appear.

IAD 2024 aims to highlight Israel’s contributions to the world, ranging from advancements in women’s rights and freedom of speech to groundbreaking technological and medical innovations. The event will serve as an educational platform, showcasing Israel’s role as a symbol of democracy in the Middle East and its importance as a steadfast ally to the United States.

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), who has been invited to participate, commented on the significance of the US-Israel relationship: “Our alliance with Israel is not just about shared interests; it’s about shared values and a shared vision for a more secure and prosperous future.”

The organizers have emphasized that IAD 2024 is designed for people of all backgrounds who support Israel and its people. By streaming the event worldwide, they aim to reach a global audience and foster a deeper understanding of the US-Israel alliance.

David Brog, author and activist, noted: “In an increasingly complex world, Israel’s role as a stable democracy in the Middle East cannot be overstated. This event will help illuminate why continued support for Israel is vital not just for the United States, but for the entire world.”

Joining our celebrity panel to share her own personal thoughts and insight as to why she has decided to speak up and defend #Israel please give a warm #IAD2024 welcome to the wonderful and talented Rebecca De Mornay.



Follow @israellappday for updates. Tickets at the #linkinbio! pic.twitter.com/LMY8fxXqQT — Israel Appreciation Day 2024 (@IsraelAppDay) September 13, 2024

As tickets go on sale for this inaugural event, organizers are optimistic about its potential impact. They envision IAD becoming an annual tradition, continually reinforcing the bonds between the two nations and educating new generations about the importance of this strategic partnership.

The US-Israel alliance stands as a testament to shared values and mutual interests, grounded in the foundations of the Hebrew Bible and the fight for democracy. As the event approaches, it promises to be a celebration of friendship, innovation, and shared commitment to freedom and progress in the Middle East and beyond.



