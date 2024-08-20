Biden’s pro-Palestinian DNC address: “[Anti-Israel] protestors have a point”

Addressing the first night of the Democratic National Convention, US President Joe Biden acknowledged the thousands of anti-Israel protesters who demonstrated outside the convention center, saying “they have a point.”

“Those protesters out in the street, they have a point,” Biden told the crowd in the United Center after anti-Israel protesters marched on the convention calling for an end to the U.S. support of Israel. “A lot of innocent people are being killed on both sides.”

Biden emphasized that his administration was working to end Palestinian deaths.

“We’re working around the clock…to prevent a wider war and reunite hostages to their families and surge humanitarian, health and food assistance into Gaza. Now. To end the civilian suffering of the Palestinian people and finally, finally, finally deliver a cease-fire and end this war.”

It should be emphasized that over 19,000 rockets have been fired at Israeli urban centers since the Oct. 7 massacre of Israelis by Hamas.

Biden repeated the claim that Trump said there were “fine people” on “both sides” of the 2017 Charlottesville protest which has been debunked by several fact checkers.

In the same speech, Biden repeated the claim that Trump said there were “fine people” on “both sides” of the 2017 Charlottesville protest which has been debunked by several fact checkers.

Biden’s one sided empathy was adopted by his replacement, Kamala Harris. In July, in an interview with The Nation, Vice President Harris expressed empathy with anti-Israel protesters saying, “They are showing exactly what the human emotion should be, as a response to Gaza.”

In 2021, Harris visited a political science class at George Mason University, where she responded to a student who questioned US funding of Israel. The student accused Israel of “ethnic genocide and a displacement of people.”

Harris has also appointed staffers with troubling anti-Israel views.