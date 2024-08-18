Harris Campaign Courts Anti-Semitic/Anti-Israel Figures

Vice President Kamala Harris’s campaign team has recently engaged with several controversial figures known for their anti-Israel stances, raising concerns about the administration’s approach to Middle East policy and its efforts to court Arab and Muslim voters.

In a notable development, Harris’s newly appointed liaison to Muslim and Arab communities, Nasrina Bargzie, met with Osama Siblani, publisher of the Arab American News in Dearborn, Michigan. Siblani has a history of making inflammatory statements, including praising Hamas as “freedom fighters” and referring to President Biden as “Genocide Joe” for his support of Israel during the Gaza conflict.

Bargzie has a troubling history of anti-Israel activism and defending groups associated with antisemitism on college campuses.

This meeting comes despite previous condemnations from Jewish groups, including the Anti-Defamation League, which criticized the Biden administration for engaging with Siblani earlier this year. The ADL had called Siblani “simply the wrong choice” for discussions with the administration due to his history of anti-Semitic remarks.

Harris’s outreach to controversial figures extends beyond Siblani. Her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, has a record of associating with individuals and groups criticized for anti-Israel stances. Walz has spoken at events hosted by the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), an organization with alleged ties to Hamas. He has also been photographed with Hatem Bazian, an activist who has called for “intifada,” and has praised Imam Asad Zaman, who promoted a neo-Nazi film praising Adolf Hitler.

These associations have fueled speculation among some anti-Israel activists that a Harris presidency could mark a significant shift in U.S. policy towards Israel. Former administration officials who resigned over Biden’s support for Israel have expressed hope that Harris might adopt a more hardline stance against the Jewish state.

The Harris campaign’s engagement with these figures comes as the Democratic Party grapples with internal divisions over its approach to the Israel-Palestine conflict. Organizers of the “uncommitted” movement, which has pulled votes from Biden in primary elections, have warned Harris that she risks losing support if she doesn’t endorse an Israeli arms embargo.

As the Democratic National Convention approaches, the party faces the challenge of unifying its base while navigating these complex and divisive foreign policy issues. The Harris campaign’s recent outreach efforts highlight the delicate balancing act required to maintain support from various constituencies within the Democratic coalition, particularly in crucial swing states with significant Arab and Muslim populations.

Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign choice of Ilan Goldenberg as its liaison to the Jewish community is also symptomatic of an extreme anti-Israel/pro-Hamas agenda.

These developments have raised questions about the potential direction of U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East under a Harris administration and have sparked debate about the influence of anti-Israel voices within the Democratic Party.