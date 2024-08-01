March Election to Shape the Future of Zionism

In an event of global significance for the Jewish community, the 39th World Zionist Congress election is set to take place from March 10 to May 4, 2025. This election will pave the way for the Congress which will convene in late fall 2025 in Israel. Voters will cast their ballots for slates of candidates put forward by various Zionist organizations, including the newly launched ‘One Jewish State’ by Israel365.

The World Zionist Congress, often described as the “parliament of the Jewish people,” traces its origins to the first Zionist Congress organized by Theodor Herzl in Basel back in 1897. In the United States, the American Zionist Movement (AZM) spearheads this grassroots election, allowing the American Jewish community to select its representatives for the WZC. Currently convening approximately every five years, the WZC stands as the paramount ideological and policy-making assembly within the Zionist movement. The AZM has announced that the election will take place from March 10 to May 4, 2025 and several new parties are now beginning to prepare for the elections.

The elected delegates and the organizational structures they form at the WZC will play a crucial role in shaping the leadership and guiding the policies of Israel’s National Institutions: the World Zionist Organization (WZO), the Jewish Agency for Israel (JAFI), the Jewish National Fund-Keren Kayemet LeIsrael (JNF), and Keren Hayesod. These entities collectively distribute $1 billion annually to support Israel and Jewish communities globally.

This election not only offers a platform to endorse Zionism but also provides a forum for the Jewish community to voice their opinions on critical issues impacting Israel, the Diaspora, and the broader Jewish world. As the election approaches, the stakes are high, and the outcomes will undoubtedly influence the future direction of Jewish communal support and policy.

In the aftermath of the tragic events of October 7th, a new movement has emerged, galvanizing Israel advocates worldwide under the banner of ‘One Jewish State.’ This party, an extension of Israel365 Action, aims to fortify the State of Israel and the Jewish people against a backdrop of surging antisemitism and anti-Zionism.

Ambassador David Friedman, a key figure behind the movement, expressed his support, stating, “I am flattered that they have chosen the name of my book for their new party, and am flattered they have endorsed my views and the movement I have begun to lead.”

The One Jewish State party plans to host online and local events to engage Israel advocates and rally support for their bold vision. Rabbi Pesach Wolicki, director of Israel365 Action, emphasized the urgency and necessity of this new movement. “Zionism today has become a dirty word. Anti-Semitism is out of control. On October 7th, Israelis were massacred and now, Jews don’t feel safe anywhere in the world,” said Wolicki. “While the World Zionist Congress incredibly helped build the state of Israel, we have lost the vision necessary to steer the Jewish State into the future. One Jewish State has bold views that are very different from the failed policies that led to October 7th.”

To apply to become a delegate for One Jewish State, interested individuals are encouraged to visit their website.