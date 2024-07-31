New Movement to Unite One Jewish People for One Jewish State

Since October 7th, a wave of pro-Israel activists has emerged to defend the Jewish people and the State of Israel from unprecedented antisemitism and anti-Zionism. A new movement to unite Israel advocates across the world has formed, called ‘One Jewish State,’ that seeks to strengthen Israel and the Jewish people. One Jewish State is an outgrowth of Israel365 Action, which has been at the forefront of Israel advocacy since October 7th, and has partnered with Ambassador David Friedman, who has called for a new movement that is based on peace through strength. “I am flattered that they have chosen the name of my book for their new party, and am flattered they have endorsed my views and the movement I have begun to lead,” said Friedman.

In addition to organizing Israel advocates, One Jewish State will host online and local events and has registered as a party in the World Zionist Congress. The World Zionist Congress is the “parliament of the Jewish people” since its founding in 1897 by Theodore Herzl, and holds elections every five years. The next World Zionist Congress election is scheduled for March 2025. “Zionism today has become a dirty word. Antisemitism is out of control. On October 7th, Israelis were massacred and now, Jews don’t feel safe anywhere in the world,” said Rabbi Pesach Wolicki, director of Israel365 Action. “While the World Zionist Congress incredibly helped build the state of Israel, we have lost the vision necessary to steer the Jewish State into the future. One Jewish State has bold views that are very different from the failed policies that led to October 7th.” One Jewish State calls for working closely with Israel’s faith based allies, for revitalizing Jewish education and for sovereignty in Judea and Samaria.

Since the World Zionist Congress elections will be held in March 2025, One Jewish State is seeking party delegates to serve as representatives. “We already have some of the most incredible Jewish activists as delegates,” said Rabbi Tuly Weisz, founder of Israel365. “I am blown away by the dedication, commitment and courage of so many young Jews who have applied to become delegates. This is not the party for Jews with trembling knees, but we are the home for all kinds of Jews who want to be a part of ensuring a strong, safe and sovereign Israel.”

To apply to become a One Jewish State delegate, visit the website here.

One Jewish State delegates Anna Steinberg and Elisheva Chase from Chicago, flew to Washington, DC to hear Prime Minister Netanyahu and were attacked by pro Hamas mobs. “I can’t believe what is going on in our nation’s capital,” said Steinberg, “and I feel that getting involved with One Jewish State is the best way to have a big impact on the future of Israel and the Jewish people.” Other delegates include Michelle Terris, founder of JEXIT (Jews exiting the Democratic party), WABC host of “Sid and Friends” Sid Rosenberg, social media influencer Melissa Chapman, Josh Hammer, Newsweek’s senior editor at large, Matthew Faraci of Gideon300, and Benji Gershon, founder of American Jewish Conservatives.

Their motto, ‘One Jewish People for One Jewish State’ encapsulates the diversity of its delegates. Cary Kozberg is a reform rabbi, Pinchas Taylor is a Chabad rabbi and Josh Wander is a rabbi who defies all labels, all of whom serve as One Jewish State delegates. Rabbi Josh Wander (who lives in Israel but didn’t vote in the previous Knesset election and therefore is eligible to serve as a delegate) will serve as the director of Aliyah affairs for One Jewish State and sees his involvement as a way to raise awareness about the importance of Aliyah. “We are at a crossroads in Jewish history where God is literally closing down the exile on all fronts and gathering his people back home. I am flattered to represent One Jewish State in its efforts to return the Jewish people back to their ancestral homeland.”

One Jewish State recognizes that some of its positions might be jarring for some in the largely liberal American Jewish community, but that is okay with its leadership. “October 7th woke us all up to the harsh reality that we can’t continue with the same naive ideologies and failed policies, like the two state solution,” said Rabbi Wolicki. “We need a grassroots movement to push the Jewish community into confronting the new reality we are facing. If you want to be a part of the new movement that will turn Zionism from a curse word into a beloved term that connotes respect, then we are your One Jewish State.”

To apply to become a One Jewish State delegate, visit the website here.