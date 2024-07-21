WATCH: Trump Force One Blessed by Air Traffic Controller

An unverified video has been circulating on social media showing the Trump Organization’s Boeing 757, nicknamed Trump Force One after the U.S. presidential plane, Air Force One, taking off at night. The air traffic controller blesses the presidential occupant with the Biblical Kohanic blessing.

“Seven alpha fox trot,” the tower control says. “May the lord bless you and keep you. May the lord make his face shine upon you and be gracious to you.”

“Trump force one contact departure,” the tower finished.

“Trump force one to departure,” the cockpit answered. “Thank you for that, sir.”

The full blessing is taken from Numbers 6:23-27:

May the LORD bless you and guard you,

May the LORD make His face shed light upon you and be gracious unto you,

May the LORD lift up His face unto you and give you peace.

The blessing is usually performed by kohanim, male Jews with priestly heritage who have an evident patrilineal tradition leading back to Aaron, the high priest and brother of Moses. The priestly blessing is said daily during the year as part of the morning prayer service, and twice during Sabbath and holiday morning prayer services.

Parents also recite it when blessing their children at the Friday night Shabbat table.

Trump’s campaign has taken on a decidedly religious undertone as many attribute his salvation from an assassination attempt to divine intervention.