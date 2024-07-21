Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

WATCH: Trump Force One Blessed by Air Traffic Controller

Hashem bless you and protect you!

Numbers

6:

24

(the israel bible)

Picture of Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

July 21, 2024

< 1 minute

An unverified video has been circulating on social media showing the Trump Organization’s Boeing 757, nicknamed Trump Force One after the U.S. presidential plane, Air Force One, taking off at night. The air traffic controller blesses the presidential occupant with the Biblical Kohanic blessing. 

“Seven alpha fox trot,” the tower control says. “May the lord bless you and keep you. May the lord make his face shine upon you and be gracious to you.”
“Trump force one contact departure,” the tower finished.

“Trump force one to departure,” the cockpit answered. “Thank you for that, sir.”

The full blessing is taken from Numbers 6:23-27:

May the LORD bless you and guard you,

May the LORD make His face shed light upon you and be gracious unto you,

May the LORD lift up His face unto you and give you peace.

The blessing is usually performed by kohanim, male Jews with priestly heritage who have an evident patrilineal tradition leading back to Aaron, the high priest and brother of Moses. The priestly blessing is said daily during the year as part of the morning prayer service, and twice during Sabbath and holiday morning prayer services. 

Parents also recite it when blessing their children at the Friday night Shabbat table.

Trump’s campaign has taken on a decidedly religious undertone as many attribute his salvation from an assassination attempt to divine intervention.

Share this article

Related articles

Trump’s Strong Stance on Hostages at RNC Resonates with Israel’s Ongoing Crisis

Picture of Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Trump Taps J.D. Vance for VP: A New Chapter in US-Israel Relations

Picture of Valerie Locke

Valerie Locke

JD Vance worries Europe, but sounds all the right notes on Israel

Picture of JNS

JNS

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2024 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .