Consensus agree: Trump saved by Divine Intervention

While many questions have been raised and investigators are still looking for a motive for the assassination attempt targeting President Trump, many are suggesting that one factor is obvious: Trump was saved by divine intervention.

President Trump firmly established his larger-than-life persona when he emerged from the assassination attempt bloodied but defiant. A 20-year-old rooftop shooter fired several shots at a Pennsylvania campaign rally, nicking Trump’s right ear, killing an attendee, and wounding two others. A puff of wind and a timely head shift proved to be the deciding factors in keeping the bullet millimeters away from dealing a fatal headshot. Many attributed the president’s salvation to divine intervention.

Trump wrote as much in a Truth Social post:

“It was God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post in the immediate aftermath of the shooting. “We will FEAR NOT, but instead remain resilient in our Faith and Defiant in the face of Wickedness.”

In an interview with the NY Post the day after getting Shot, Trump said: “I’m not supposed to be here. I’m supposed to be dead. By luck or by God, many people are saying it’s by God, I’m still here.”

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is rushed offstage by U.S. Secret Service agents after being grazed by a bullet during a rally in Butler, Pa., on July 13, 2024. Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images. (source: JNS)

Just before a “Never Surrender Rally” at Marcus Pointe Baptist Church held Monday evening to “support and pray” for Trump, Congressman Matt Gaetz saw the divine intervention from a broader perspective.

“I have to believe there is some divine purpose for that,” Gaetz said. “There is some mission God has for President Trump’s life. We know God has a mission for everyone’s life, and in this case, centimeters were the difference between sparing him or being in a very different situation.”

Israeli journalist Malkah Fleisher suggested a divine connection, tweeting, “It looks like the one who recognized Jerusalem was saved by the One who created Jerusalem.”

It looks like the one who recognized Jerusalem was saved by the One who created Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/zfGjpU1yXJ — Malkah Fleisher 🕎 (@MalkahFleisher) July 14, 2024

Rep. Mike Collins (GA-R) tweeted “God spared Donald Trump for a reason,” he wrote. “The hand of God is on Donald Trump.”

Trump is not alone. “May God protect all who serve us,” Albert Mohler, the president of Southern Baptist Seminary, tweeted.

Franklin Graham, the head of his father’s Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, posted, “I thank God that former President @realDonaldTrump is alive.”

Senator Marco Rubio of Florida tweeted that “God protected Donald Trump.”

Rep. Carlos Antonio Giménez (R-Fla.) told Fox News that Trump survived by “the grace of God,” while Rep. Cory Mills (R-Fla.) said “divine intervention” and the “protective hand” of God kept the former president alive.

House Speaker Mike Johnson stated it plainly: “GOD protected President Trump yesterday.”

Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar (R-Fla.) posted an illustration on X of an angel steering Trump away from the bullet.

Si Dios contigo, ¿quién contra ti? pic.twitter.com/kDGVu9bz8F — María Elvira Salazar 🇺🇸 (@MaElviraSalazar) July 14, 2024

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise related the attempt to murder Trump to his own experience of being shot while practicing with the Republican congressional baseball team in 2017.

“Yesterday there were miracles, and I think the hand of God was there too,” he told Fox & Friends Weekend. “You can just see one centimeter over and we’re having a very different conversation.”

“God saved our Republic last night. Extreme voices have stoked the flames in America,” moderate Republican Rep. Brandon Williams (R-N.Y.) posted on X. “This photo will go down in history as a moment of extreme moral clarity—Standing defiantly against extreme hate.”