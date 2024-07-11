Jewish Conservative Group Expands Nationally, Aiming to Unite Faith Communities

A Texas-based organization of Jewish conservatives is expanding its reach across the United States, seeking to build a national platform for like-minded individuals and their Christian allies.

American Jewish Conservatives, an offshoot of Dallas Jewish Conservatives, announced its official launch this week. The organization, founded by Benji Gershon, aims to promote conservative values through political events, educational programs, and advocacy efforts.

“We’re creating a vibrant community where individuals can come together to discuss, learn, and advocate for the issues that matter most to us,” Gershon said. He emphasized the group’s commitment to principles of faith, patriotism, and constitutionalism. Gershon has organized many local events and recently hosted a presidential debate watch party.

The organization’s expansion comes at a time when political divisions within the American Jewish community have become increasingly pronounced. While Jewish voters have historically leaned Democratic, Republicans have made inroads in recent years, particularly among Orthodox Jews.

American Jewish Conservatives plans to host high-profile events featuring conservative speakers, conduct educational forums on political and economic issues, and engage in grassroots advocacy. The group also intends to leverage both traditional and social media to amplify its message.

A key focus of the organization is fostering closer ties between Jewish and Christian conservatives. “We believe that by expanding our reach nationally, we can have an even greater impact on the conservative movement and the future of our country,” Mr. Gershon said.

As American Jewish Conservatives embarks on its national expansion, it faces the challenge of navigating a complex political landscape where issues of faith, identity, and ideology often intersect in unexpected ways.

For further information about American Jewish Conservatives and to get involved, please visit www.americanjewishconservatives.com.