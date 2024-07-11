Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Jewish Conservative Group Expands Nationally, Aiming to Unite Faith Communities

Picture of Staff Writer

Staff Writer

July 11, 2024

< 1 minute

A Texas-based organization of Jewish conservatives is expanding its reach across the United States, seeking to build a national platform for like-minded individuals and their Christian allies.

American Jewish Conservatives, an offshoot of Dallas Jewish Conservatives, announced its official launch this week. The organization, founded by Benji Gershon, aims to promote conservative values through political events, educational programs, and advocacy efforts.

“We’re creating a vibrant community where individuals can come together to discuss, learn, and advocate for the issues that matter most to us,” Gershon said. He emphasized the group’s commitment to principles of faith, patriotism, and constitutionalism. Gershon has organized many local events and recently hosted a presidential debate watch party.

The organization’s expansion comes at a time when political divisions within the American Jewish community have become increasingly pronounced. While Jewish voters have historically leaned Democratic, Republicans have made inroads in recent years, particularly among Orthodox Jews.

American Jewish Conservatives plans to host high-profile events featuring conservative speakers, conduct educational forums on political and economic issues, and engage in grassroots advocacy. The group also intends to leverage both traditional and social media to amplify its message.

A key focus of the organization is fostering closer ties between Jewish and Christian conservatives. “We believe that by expanding our reach nationally, we can have an even greater impact on the conservative movement and the future of our country,” Mr. Gershon said.

As American Jewish Conservatives embarks on its national expansion, it faces the challenge of navigating a complex political landscape where issues of faith, identity, and ideology often intersect in unexpected ways.

For further information about American Jewish Conservatives and to get involved, please visit www.americanjewishconservatives.com.

Share this article

Related articles

Descendants of Spanish Jews Rediscover their Roots

Picture of Staff Writer

Staff Writer

Tuvia Tenenbom writes about Israel’s “Second most hated group”

Picture of Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

In Time for Purim: Scroll of Esther Illustrated by Terror Victim Esther Horgen

Picture of Israel365

Israel365

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2024 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .