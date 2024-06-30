Israel Supporters Attend Presidential Debate Watch Parties

Jewish and Christian supporters of Israel attended watch parties for the US presidential debates last week in several major cities, including Chicago, New York, and Dallas. These events, coordinated with help from Israel365 Action, aimed to energize Jewish voters and demonstrate the importance of the US-Israel relationship in the upcoming election, and to demonstrate a shift in Jewish voters embracing Donald Trump, seen as the more pro-Israel candidate.

“The Trump base here was so happy to see Jews in the Midwest proudly support Trump,” said Anna Steinberg of Chicago at a watch party organized by Chicago Young Republicans. “Normalizing being a Trump supporter and showing up in our most authentic joyous self and supporting Trump is the way to go. It gives everyone on the fence and those who want to speak up a giant permission slip to do so.”

Dallas Jewish Conservatives watch party at the Angelika Film Center, Dallas, TX

The Dallas Jewish Conservatives hosted a watch party at the Angelika Film Center. Several Republican candidates attended the watch party, including: Shelley Luther, Texas House TX-62, Darrell Day, US Congress TX-32, Aimee Ramsey, Texas House TX-114, Stephen Stanley, Texas House TX-113, and Shelby Williams, Collin County GOP Chairman.

In New York, Ellie Cohanim, former U.S. Deputy Special Envoy to Combat Anti Semitism, commented at a watch party, “Jews are going to turn America red. I am in a room of Jews who are huge Trump supporters, and they are cheering, clapping, and shouting as Donald Trump said to Biden, ‘He’s become like a Palestinian!'”

At the debate, President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump had a brief exchange on the war in Gaza but did not have a substantive discussion on the conflict. When Biden remarked that Hamas wants to keep fighting, Trump responded:

“Israel is the one (that wants to keep going), and you should let them go and let them finish the job. He (Biden) doesn’t want to do it. He’s become like a Palestinian but they don’t like him because he’s a very bad Palestinian. He’s a weak one.”