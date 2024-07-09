The idolatrous implications of a Kamala Harris presidency

After President Joe Biden’s disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump, the Democratic party is scrambling to cope with tumbling polls. Despite calls for him to step aside, Biden is digging in his heels, stating that he has no intention of withdrawing from the campaign. No party has ever tried to remove an unwilling presidential candidate from running, The possibility raises previously unexplored questions. Conservative groups have stated their intention to file lawsuits challenging the legality of any replacement Democrat’s eligibility for the ballot.

The filing deadline for the presidential candidate has yet to pass in most states, and the candidate will be officially selected at the Democratic National Convention on August 19-22. The Democrats reportedly plan to nominate Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris virtually before the convention.

Biden accrued 3,896 delegates in the primaries out of 3,939 delegates. These delegates have pledged to choose Biden as their nominee. Unless he voluntarily drops out, it is possible, though highly unlikely, for them to choose someone other than the president during the virtual roll call. If more than half change their vote, this would lead to several rounds of voting to choose another candidate. There are many questions about how this would need to be done to conform to campaign law.

While it is true that Vice-President Harris would automatically take the president’s place if he were to step down or be declared unfit for office during his presidential term, the same rules do not apply if he withdraws from the campaign. In this case, she would need to start afresh and win a majority of delegates at the convention.

However, another hurdle must be overcome before Harris can replace Biden. His campaign currently has a war chest of over $91 million cash dedicated to a Biden campaign. Their campaign account was registered with the Federal Election Commission in the name of both candidates. As a result, Harris could use those funds for her presidential effort if Biden were to drop out. Funds from allied Democratic organizations earmarked for a Biden/Harris ticket bring that amount to $240 million. Since their campaign account was registered with the Federal Election Commission in the name of both candidates, if a new presidential candidate takes their place, serious limits would be placed on using these funds, and much of it would be inaccessible.

While it is still unclear whether President Biden or the Democratic party would support Harris’ candidacy should he step down, the economic incentive of a full war chest would surely be a powerful motivating factor.

The Democratic Party’s identity politics and diversity agenda would also prioritize a Harris candidacy. Despite her poor polling, some are saying that passing over a black woman for the party’s nomination would alienate the Black and women voters who are essential for a Democratic victory.

When ABC’s George Stephanopoulos asked how he might be persuaded to leave the race, Biden laughed and replied, “If the Lord Almighty comes down and tells me that, I might do that.”

Rabbi Yosef Berger responded to this display of hubris.

“This is like God hardening Pharaoh’s heart,” Rabbi Berger said. “All of Egypt was pleading with Pharoah to release the Jews but he refused. Everyone saw on television that President Biden was senile but stands alone and insists he is not.”

“Biden forgot that God raises kings and takes them down. He is making excuses for his performance while refusing to acknowledge that God is king, and He caused him to fail to remove him from office.”

Harris’s full name is Kamala Devi Harris. Her mother, a Tamil Indian who had a Ph.D. and worked in breast cancer research, gave her the name for religious reasons, as both are the names of Hindu gods.

This connection to the Hindu pantheon was underscored in October 2020 when Kamala Harris’ niece, Meena Harris, a lawyer who has worked on Kamala Harris’ campaigns in the past, tweeted a photoshopped image in which the vice-presidential candidate’s face was superimposed on an image of the Hindu goddess Durga wielding a trident. In the image, the lion or the goddess’ “vahana” (vehicle) she was riding was altered to have the face of Joe Biden, and President Trump appeared as a fallen and vanquished buffalo demon ”Mahishasura”.

Dear @meenaharris and @KamalaHarris if you think you are going to win Hindu votes by mocking us, think again. This image is highly offensive and insulting to Hindus. Our Divinities are NOT cultural curios for you to mock and trivialise. And you delete without an apology? pic.twitter.com/00jijrNRih — Shefali Vaidya. 🇮🇳 (@ShefVaidya) October 18, 2020

Durga is the principal Hindu goddess of war and has a significant following all over India, Bangladesh, and Nepal. She is revered after spring and autumn harvests, especially during the nine-night festival of Navratri, which will take place just three weeks before the November election.

Kamala (also spelled Kamla) is another name for Lakshmi, the consort of Vishnu. Interestingly, just as the Hindu Deity Kamla was a consort, Kamala Harris dated San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown from 1994 to 1995 while serving as an Alameda County Deputy District Attorney and was 30 years his junior. Brown admitted that the relationship led him to advance her career. Brown was separated from his wife at the time.

Rabbi Yekutiel Fish, a noted Kabbalist who blogs under the name Sod Hahashmal, noted that Harris’ husband, Douglas Emhof, is Jewish.

“This is how idolatry becomes accepted,” Rabbi Fish noted. “Through marriage.”

Rabbi Fish compared the marriage to the Biblical union of Cozbi, a Midianite idolatress, who seduced Zimri, a family leader within the Tribe of Simeon. According to Jewish tradition, the two had relations inside the Tabernacle, as wanton sexuality was one form of serving idolatry.

“This, the worst form of idolatry, is still being practiced today,” Rabbi Fish said. “Despite western liberalism claiming to be an advanced culture, they insist that unbridled sexuality, giving into our base animal desires, is high culture.”

Rabbi Fish noted that this form of idolatry brought a plague into the congregation of Israel, which continued until Pinchas killed both Cozbi and Zimri, similar to the coronavirus today.

The letters of her Hebrew name can be rearranged to spell Amalek, Israel’s perennial enemy. Amalek was vilified for attacking the back of the nation as it advanced through the desert, killing children, the elderly, the handicapped, and the weakest. As California’s Attorney General, Harris battled for abortion clinics, refusing to investigate allegations of the harvesting of body parts. Harris was accused of a “conflict of interest and abuse of government power” when she ordered the search of the home of David Daleiden, a journalist investigating Planned Parenthood.

Rabbi Fish also noted that in Hebrew, ‘Harris’ (הריס) means ‘destruction.’

The rabbi noted that Harris’ name as it is spelled in the Hebrew media (קמלה האריס) in gematria (Hebrew numerology) equals 451. The rabbi noted that the gematria of Melech HaMoshiach (מלך המשיח), the king Messiah, is 441.

“She is the Messiah without the ‘yud,’ without God,” Rabbi Fish said; he noted that the gematria of her opponent’s name, Donald Trump (דונלד טראמפ), is 424, equalling Moshiach ben David (משיח בן דוד), the Messiah from the house of David.

“Either way, whichever side wins, the Moshiach [Messiah] will arrive,” Rabbi Fish said. “But if it comes in one way, it will be without the world attaching themselves to God, Even more so the opposite. Choosing one path is a clear choice of a world that does not recognize God as the master, which is the condition of the Messiah. The other choice is recognizing God as the master and his kingdom on earth.

Rabbi Fish emphasized that since we were in the final days before Messiah, the end was clear, but it remained for each individual to choose which role he would play.

“Many hidden sages are saying now that one way or the other, Trump is the end,” Rabbi Fish said. “Either he wins and we have a little more time to repent, or he loses, and that is it. It is not by chance that the elections come right after the holidays. Five weeks after Yom Kippur, the day of judgment, the US goes to elections. And it may also be that Israel will have yet another as well. We know that the world is on the scales of judgment on Yom Kippur, but this is especially clear this year. You must choose where you are standing on the day of judgment.”