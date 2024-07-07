Biden waiting for “Lord almighty” to tell him to drop out of race

After his disastrous debate ten days ago against President Donald Trump, President Joe Biden agreed to a pre-recorded 22-minute interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos that was aired on Friday.

Biden was asked if his lapses and meanderings were due to cognitive issues, but he insisted he did not need to be tested.

“Look, I have a cognitive test every single day,” Biden told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, referring to the tasks he faces daily in a rigorous job. “Every day, I have that test. Everything I do. You know, not only am I campaigning, but I’m running the world.”

Biden is 81 years old and his increasing blunders have led to speculation that he may not be mentally fit to run for another four-year term as Commander in Chief.

During the interview, Biden claimed to have brought peace to the Middle East.

“I was also the guy who put together a peace plan for the Middle East that may be coming to fruition,” he said, listing his achievements.

He also took credit for expanding NATO, a development some experts credit with sparking the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In the wake of the debate, many question whether he is fit to run or whether he will be able to serve four more years. Stephanopoulos asked how the democratic candidate might be persuaded to leave the race.

Biden laughed and replied, “If the Lord Almighty comes down and tells me that, I might do that.”