Trump Mega Donor Adelson opposes Two-State Solution, says close confidant

President Donald Trump’s single largest donor is firmly against the concept of a two-state solution, claimed Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, a prominent Jewish public figure and close confidant of Miriam Adelson, in a recent interview with the New York Times.

“Do I believe that Miriam supports the creation of a Palestinian state? Absolutely not,” Boteach said. “Those of us who are part of her circle and share her values,” he continued, would oppose territorial concessions “if there was any doubt whatsoever that the creation of the Palestinian state would lead to murdered Jews.”

According to news reports, Miriam Adelson, who inherited her late husband Sheldon’s vast fortune and political influence, is planning to give more than the $90 million she provided Trump in 2020. While Adelson herself has not publicly commented on Boteach’s claim, her reported opposition to the two-state solution aligns with pro-Israel positions often associated with her late husband, Sheldon, who was known for his unwavering support of Israel and skepticism towards Palestinian statehood.

Recently, Israel365 News reported that Adelson was poised to significantly bolster Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign by funding a substantial super PAC that could ensure Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria if Trump wins reelection.

According to a report in Politico, Adelson, renowned for her dedication to philanthropy and political advocacy, plans to play a crucial role in financing Preserve America, a pro-Trump super PAC originally established during the former president’s 2020 reelection effort. While the exact amount Adelson will donate to the super PAC remains undisclosed, Politico expects her contributions will surpass the substantial $90 million she and her late husband, Sheldon, provided in 2020.

Miriam Adelson has a long legacy of supporting Judea and Samaria, widely recognized by Jews as the Biblical Heartland of Israel. In a cover story by New York Magazine titled “Mega Donor,” she was highlighted for her unwavering dedication to Judea and Samaria and its security. The article quoted a political-fundraising expert, “Beyond unconditional support for the Israel-Hamas war, one can assume she’ll press for the unfinished items of Trump’s Israel agenda from last term.” Top of that list: Israel annexing Judea and Samaria and the U.S. recognizing Israeli sovereignty in its biblical homeland.

The importance of Israeli Sovereignty over Judea and Samaria has gained momentum in the faith community since the Hamas attack on October 7th.

Sovereignty is the focus of a new movement, ‘One Jewish State’, launched by former American ambassador to Israel, David Friedman. Friedman first outlined his vision for ‘One Jewish State’ in front of hundreds of faith leaders at the National Religious Broadcasters (NRB) conference in February. In Nashville, Friedman gave two speeches. The first was at the ‘Keep God’s Land’ event organized by Israel365 and the second was later that evening when he was called on stage by Donald Trump at the NRB presidential panel.

According to JNS, if the Biden administration follows through on reported threats to unilaterally recognize a Palestinian state, that is something that would be reversed “on the first day of the Trump administration,” Friedman vowed.

Miriam Adelson’s journey from rags to riches and from Democratic donor to Trump’s top supporter is one of resilience and profound commitment to her heritage and homeland. Today, at 78, she stands as one of the wealthiest women in America and the richest in Israel, with a net worth of $33.5 billion.

Adelson’s support for Judea and Samaria is the latest in the growing momentum of recognizing the importance of Israeli Sovereignty over Judea and Samaria.

President Trump himself has reversed his support for Palestinian statehood. “I’m not sure a two-state solution anymore is gonna work,” Trump told TIME Magazine, “There was a time when I thought two states could work. Now I think two states are going to be very, very tough.”