Trump no longer sure about a Palestinian state

In a recent interview with Time magazine, former President Donald Trump said, “I’m not sure a two-state solution anymore is gonna work…There was a time when I thought two states could work. Now I think two states is going to be very, very tough.”

“We are grateful to President Trump for expressing the view of the pro-Israel community and coming out against the reckless pursuit of the two-state solution,” said Rabbi Tuly Weisz, founder of Israel365 and a member of the Keep God’s Land leadership committee. “Biden has repeatedly used October 7th as an excuse to pressure Israel into accepting a Palestinian terror state, when that would simply be a gross reward for terrorism.”

Rabbi Pesach Wolicki, director of Israel365 Action, said “President Trump’s entire foreign policy was always based on a clear-eyed understanding of reality and a rejection of the delusional wishful thinking of the established elites. This statement is another example of President Trump’s common-sense wisdom that there can be no peace through the creation of a state for a population that calls for Israel’s destruction.”

Palestinians cross into Israel through a hole in the security fence in Judea, July 25, 2021. Photo by Wisam Hashlamoun/Flash90. (source: JNS)

According to Knesset Member Ohad Tal, “I thank President Trump for standing up for truth and morality. After the massacre of October 7th, there is no more doubt, establishing a Palestinian state will be a reward to terrorism and lead to the dismantling and destruction of the only Jewish state. Judea and Samaria are the cradle of our civilization and must remain in Jewish hands as written in the bible.”

“Trump is a true friend not only of the State of Israel but of truth and a sense of historical justice that the land of Israel belongs to the people of Israel. The statement of former president Trump corrects a historical injustice of American administrations that promoted the dangerous so-called ‘two-state solution’,” said Yossi Dagan, head of the Shomron Regional Council. “This statement is important, and I call on other leaders to join and throw this delusional and dangerous plan into the dustbin of history. We thank Donald Trump for his true and timely remarks.”

International attorney and Chairman of Republicans Overseas Israel Mark Zell said, “Many have questioned where President Trump stands now on Israel, the Palestinians and Judea & Samaria. I have consistently maintained that he is rock solid on these issues just as he was in the White House. President Trump’s statement in the Time interview confirms unequivocally that he sees American and Israeli interests are aligned. For voters who support Israel and Judeo-Christian values, there is only one alternative come November: Donald Trump and the GOP.”

“We commend Mr. Trump for recognizing that those who call for ‘Death to America’ and ‘Death to Israel’ should not be rewarded with a terror state,” said Moshe Koppel, Chairman of Israel’s leading conservative-libertarian think-tank Kohelet Policy Forum.

Israeli Finance Minister Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, an ardent opponent of Palestinian statehood, tweeted in response to the interview, “I congratulate the former U.S. president and presidential candidate, a clear supporter of Israel, Donald Trump, for his clear words and his return from his support for the establishment of a Palestinian state.”

Netanyahu’s finance minister Bezalel Smotrich welcomes Trump’s skepticism about a two-state solution.



“I hope and pray that more leaders in the world will discover the courage and integrity shown by presidential candidate Trump to change their position.” https://t.co/LxBjQOsmtS https://t.co/hTgeKUUUBN — Jacob N. Kornbluh (@jacobkornbluh) May 2, 2024

Many have speculated that a second Trump term would bring significant changes to America’s relationship with Israel, and recognition of Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria. Trump’s ambassador to Israel, David Friedman presented a new vision for peace in the middle east at a Keep God’s Land event in Nashville, TN in February.

Friedman then spoke at a Trump rally later that evening, demonstrating the close ties between the two. According to JNS, “While the successful ambassador has yet to discuss any future role with the former president, it is widely believed that Friedman could once again occupy a key post with significant policymaking influence in the Middle East should Trump win reelection in November.”

Keep God’s Land is a coalition of more than 100 Jewish and Christian organizations in support of Judea and Samaria. Endorsed by rabbis and pastors, politicians, media personalities and community activists, Keep God’s Land aims to reframe conversation around the two state solution from politics to faith. Launched in February at the National Religious Broadcasters conference in Nashville, Keep God’s Land recently hosted an event in Washington, DC.

David Friedman, former U.S. ambassador to Israel, speaks about the importance of Judea and Samaria at the Keep God’s Event at the National Religious Broadcasters convention in Nashville, Tenn., on Feb. 22, 2024. Photo by Larry Brook. (source: JNS)

At the Heritage Foundation, Friedman said the two-state solution does not work politically and does not align with the Bible’s vision for the region. He asserted that the only solution is the plan that God established for Israel thousands of years ago.

“God gave this land to the Jewish people, and the Jewish people can’t give it away.”