Pro America, Pro Israel Activists Rise Up After Corrupt Trump Guilty Verdict

In the wake of the unprecedented conviction of former President Donald Trump by what many see as a corrupt show trial, pro-America and pro-Israel activists are rising up against the radical left.

“This sham trial is a travesty of justice and we are seeing record numbers of donations to Israel365 Action since the unprecedented guilty verdict,” said Rabbi Pesach Wolicki, director of Israel365 Action and host of the popular new TV show, Eyes on Israel. “Donors are furious at the weaponization of the justice system against Israel and America and looking to make a difference to fight against the progressives who are ruining both our countries.”

Israel365 Action fights against the radical left who have organized anti-Israel and anti-America protests and supports policies that are pro-America and pro-Israel.

Trump donors responded immediately to the guilty verdict by opening up their wallets. WinRed, the payment processor for the Trump campaign, crashed after the conviction due to the large number of supporters trying to donate in the immediate aftermath of the verdict. “So many Americans were moved to donate to President Trump’s campaign that the WinRed pages went down,” the Trump campaign said in a statement on X. “Stay strong.”

It appears that the court ruling has created a backlash and wave of support for Trump. Responding to the surge in fundraising in support of Trump, Mark Levin commented, “They’ve awakened a sleeping tiger.”

Even before the verdict, influential Jewish Democrat donors have been embracing Trump. Silicon Valley entrepreneur and political donor Jacob Helberg cited the anti-Israel left in his shift from supporting Biden in 2020 to donating more than $1 million to Trump’s 2024 campaign, “this one’s for Israel,” Helberg said.

“The next six months could be the most critical time of our lives to fight for America and fight for Israel,” said Wolicki. “Israel365 Action is at the forefront of the information war against the radical left that is a disease. If we don’t rise up now, they will bring down America and bring down Israel.”

Earlier this week, Israel365 Action organized a letter with hundreds of faith leaders against the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrant of PM Netanyahu. The group delivered a powerful letter to Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Tuesday signed by 750 faith leaders, declaring their unwavering support for Israel and its leaders in the face of the ICC’s “utter mockery of justice.”

If you are angry about the weaponization of the court system in Israel and in America, now is the time to donate to Israel365 Action and join the fight against the radical left. Your support can make a real difference in this critical battle for America and Israel.