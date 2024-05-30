Major Jewish and Christian Leaders Rally Behind Israel Against ‘Outrageous’ ICC Arrest Warrants

A coalition representing over 150 Jewish and Christian organizations has forcefully condemned the International Criminal Court’s call for arrest warrants against Israeli leaders over its war with Hamas in Gaza. In a powerful letter delivered to Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Tuesday, the Keep God’s Land movement declared its unwavering support for Israel and its leaders in the face of what it called a “despicable” ICC decision that mocks justice.

The letter, signed by over 750 prominent Jewish and Christian figures from around the world, accused the ICC of “obsessively attacking the Jewish state” and failing to recognize the moral clarity of Israel’s defensive actions against “the butchers of Gaza” and “the evil Hamas killers.” Among the signatories were major American Christian leaders such as Dean Michele Bachmann of Regent University, Ambassador David Friedman, Rabbi Tuly Weisz, the founder of Israel365, Pastor Paula White of City of Destiny, and many others.

“There is absolutely no equivalence between the butchers of Gaza and the heroes of Israel, or between the evil Hamas killers and the soldiers of the IDF, the most moral army in the world,” the letter firmly stated. “We stand with the accused leaders of Israel, and like Ruth proudly declare, ‘Your people are my people and your God is my God.'”

The ICC announcement calling for the arrest of Israeli civilian leaders like former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Benny Gantz over the Gaza war provoked outrage across the Israeli political spectrum. As the letter notes, President Herzog himself denounced it as “beyond outrageous and shows the extent to which the international judicial system is in danger of collapse.”

Accusing the ICC of making “an utter mockery of justice” and “dangerously provoking the God of Israel,” the coalition invoked biblical promises of God’s favor and justice for the nation of Israel. “The Keep God’s Land coalition…will continue to defend the legitimacy of Israel’s sovereignty in international law, established for well over 100 years, throughout the land of Israel, and her right to defeat enemies who seek her destruction.”

The massive show of support represented by the 750+ signatories carries immense symbolic and moral weight, as the letter was hand-delivered to President Herzog at a special event in Jerusalem on Tuesday. A high-profile delegation led the in-person presentation, including Pastor Nick Vujicic, National Religious Broadcasters President Troy Miller, Pastors Jim and Rosemary Schindler Garlow, and Rabbi Tuly Weisz of Israel365. This direct outreach by a prestigious array of Jewish and Christian leaders underscored the movement’s commitment to standing firmly beside Israel in rejecting the ICC’s “outrageous” overreach.

Their unified stance alongside Israel’s leadership comes as opposition to the ICC’s move extends to the highest levels of American government as well. Shortly after the arrest warrant announcement, 12 U.S. senators warned the ICC in a stern letter that targeting Israeli officials would prompt severe consequences.

“If you issue a warrant for the arrest of the Israeli leadership, we will interpret this not only as a threat to Israel’s sovereignty but to the sovereignty of the United States,” the senators wrote. “The United States will not tolerate politicized attacks by the ICC on our allies. Target Israel and we will target you.”

The senators explicitly threatened to end all U.S. funding and cooperation with the ICC, implement harsh sanctions, and bar ICC personnel and their families from entering America if the arrest warrants move forward against Israel.

Meanwhile, even the traditionally critical New York Times admitted the ICC decision “outraged the Israeli public” by appearing to equate Israel’s anti-terror operations with the “unspeakable atrocities” committed by “a genocidal terrorist movement.” As Keep God’s Land and its allies argue, treating Israel’s measured defensive actions as morally equivalent to Hamas’ deliberate targeting of civilians is “rooted in the kind of double standards that is indistinguishable from antisemitism.”

With major Christian and Jewish voices collectively representing tens of millions of supporters now joining Israeli leaders and the U.S. government in forcefully rejecting the ICC’s stance, a growing chorus spanning religious communities, civil society, and the halls of power is emerging to defend Israel against what many view as an unjust political prosecution lacking moral legitimacy.