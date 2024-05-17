Christian-Jewish Pro-Israel Conference to Take Place Despite Threats by Pro-Hamas Thugs

The Israel Summit organized by the Proclaiming Justice to the Nations organization has been successfully rescheduled. It will be held at the Ramsey Event Center in Franklin, about 20 minutes south of Nashville.

The event’s original venue, the Sonesta Nashville Airport Hotel, broke its contractual obligation to host the summit ten days before it was scheduled. On May 10th, after speaking with local police, the hotel leadership contacted HaYovel, notifying them they were dropping their contract. The police were concerned that the hotel, their guests, local businesses, and attendees to the Israel Summit would be in physical danger due to the threatening nature of the calls and messages they received.

“God is doing amazing things in Tennessee, and we are even more excited about the upcoming Israel Summit,” two of the summit’s sponsors, HaYovel and The Israel Guys, announced Tuesday. “Dave Ramsey stepped in TODAY and offered his state-of-the-art event center for the Israel Summit!”

The Ramsey Event Center is owned by financial advisor and radio host Dave Ramsey, who is also the founder and CEO of the company Ramsey Solutions.

“Ramsey Solutions is proud to stand beside our friends from Israel by providing them a safe place to hold their event as our gift to them,” Ramsey said in a statement.

People planning to attend the three-day event are urged to purchase tickets on the website in advance. Israeli Musician Yair Levi will perform. Summit organizers are urging attendees to make new travel and hospitality arrangements, as the Ramsey Event Center is approximately 27 miles from the Sonesta Hotel and the Nashville International Airport.

First Liberty Institute – which represents HaYovel – sent a letter to the general manager at the Sonesta Hotel advising that the hotel’s decision to drop its contract to host the summit is “unlawful religious discrimination in a place of public accommodation.”

“HaYovel respectfully requests you fulfill your contractual obligations as agreed and provide HaYovel with an express written affirmation that you will do so. Failure to provide the written affirmation and fulfill the Contract may result in legal action against Sonesta and all other responsible parties,” the letter, sent by Hiram Sasser, the executive general counsel for First Liberty Institute, said.

The Israel Summit is touted as “the first annual gathering of pro-Israel supporters who unconditionally support Israel’s right to be sovereign in the entirety of the land of Israel, including Jerusalem, Judea and Samaria, and the Gaza Strip.”

Speakers include Member of Knesset Ohad Tal, Former U.S. Congresswoman Micelle Bachmann, singer Yair Levi, President / CEO of the NRB Troy Miller, Rabbis Jeremy Gimpel and Ari Abramowitz from the Land of Israel Network, founder of Hayovel Tommy Waller, and Julkie Sironi of Eagle Mountain International Church, Intl. Spokesperson for Hebron Yishai Fleisher, CEO of Israel365 Rabbi Tuly Weisz, Journalist Caroline Glick, and Robert Stearns of Eagles Wings Ministries.

HaYovel is an American 501c3 humanitarian organization committed to unconditionally loving, blessing, and serving the Jewish people through Israel advocacy and agricultural volunteering in Jerusalem, Judea, and Samaria. More information about the organization can be found at www.ServeIsrael.com.

The Israel Guys is a global media network with over 300,000 online subscribers. It broadcasts daily shows across most platforms online, and in 2023, it reached 10 million views. More information can be found at www.TheIsraelGuys.com.