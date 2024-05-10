David Friedman leads Jews and Christians in thanking Trump for rejecting Palestinian state

Former Ambassador to Israel David Melech Friedman responded to a petition by Jews and Christians of the Keep God’s Land coalition and sent a letter signed by more than 400 Jewish and non-Jewish leaders, thanking President Donald Trump for rejecting the ill-named “Two-State Solution.”

The “Two-State Solution” would create an unprecedented weaponized Palestinian state inside Israel’s borders that has been ethnically cleansed of Jews and with its capital in an exclusively Muslim Jerusalem. The Biden administration is pushing Israel to accept the two-state solution even though it has been rejected several times by the Palestinians.

“We salute you for expressing the view of the pro-Israel faith community by coming out against the reckless pursuit of the two-state solution. The Biden administration has repeatedly used October 7th and Israel’s war against Hamas terrorists as an excuse to pressure the Jewish State into living side-by-side with a Palestinian terror state. Creation of such a state would simply be a grotesque reward for terrorism,” the signatories to the letter wrote.

“Mr. President, your entire foreign policy was always based on a clear-eyed understanding of reality and a rejection of the delusional thinking of the established elites. This statement is another example of your common-sense wisdom: there can be no peace through the creation of a state whose population overwhelmingly calls for Israel’s destruction,” they added.

“[The Palestinian leadership] has rejected the two-state solution every time your predecessors have offered it, from Truman through Obama. After the horrendous atrocities of October 7th, we call on other world leaders to follow your lead by throwing the delusional and dangerous idea of Palestinian statehood into the dustbin of history. By sending the clear message of ‘peace through strength’ in your first term, you demonstrated that those who call for ‘Death to America’ and ‘Death to Israel’ must be defeated, not rewarded.”

“We, the leaders of the ‘Keep God’s Land’ coalition, proudly declare ‘God bless America’ and ‘God bless Israel.’ We represent over 100 Christian and Jewish organizations around the country, and recognize that your time as President was the most peaceful and prosperous era in Israel’s history. Through your recent remarks, you have once again demonstrated that you are a true friend of Israel and the Jewish people.”

“Thank you for your moral clarity,” the letter concludes.

My letter to President Trump thanking him for his unflinching support for Israel and skepticism regarding the viability of a two-state solution. Joining me in signing the letter were more than 400 Jewish and Christian Faith Leaders (only the first page of signatures attached) pic.twitter.com/evzHT3Vm0S — David M Friedman (@DavidM_Friedman) May 9, 2024

Rabbi Tuly Weisz, head of Israel365, initiated the letter. He noted the geula (redemption) implications of rejecting the two-state solution.

“Everybody talks about building a Third Temple, but certain things have to happen before the building of the Third Temple,” Rabbi Weisz said. “One of the more important prerequisites is the settling of the Land of Israel.”

Indeed, in 2017, when President Trump declared Jerusalem to be the eternal capital of the Jewish people, many rabbis compared him to Persian King Cyrus, the only non-Jewish leader to be referred to in the Bible as Moshiach, literally ‘His anointed one’ ) (Isaiah 45:1). Cyrus facilitated the return of the Jews from exile and the construction of the Second Temple in Jerusalem. The Trump-Cyrus connection was acknowledged even before the election by many Evangelical Christians who supported Trump’s campaign promise to establish Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. The nascent Sanhedrin felt the connection between Trump and Cyrus was so strong that it sent a letter to the newly elected president calling on him to build the Temple.

“While we have returned to the land in the manner described by the prophets, this process is not complete. What needs to happen now is to take sovereignty over the Biblical heartland in Judea and Samaria. That does need to happen now. I think that in this statement, Trump is taking us in a significant step in that direction.”

Rabbi Pesach Wolicki, who signed the letter, emphasized that Trump’s rejection of the Two-State solution was yet another reason to support a second term for the former president.

“When Donald Trump made this statement in Time Magazine, he was speaking from a place of common sense and of saying what is right,” Rabbi Wolicki said. The letter is led by David Friedman and signed by hundreds of Christian and Jewish leaders, affirming what Donald Trump said and saluting him for what he said, is a way of signaling to Donald Trump that this is the position of the faith community, Jewish and Christian alike. By aligning with this position, Trump is showing that he is speaking for millions and millions of Americans who share this common-sense view that is aligned with history and aligned with with biblical faith.”

“We are letting Donald Trump know that we are behind him and that in this election year of 2024, the issue of being opposed to a two-state solution and Jewish sovereignty over the land of Israel matters. It is a top priority for the faith community, Jewish and Christian alike in this election year.”

Rabbi Pinchas Winston praised President Trump for his decision.

“The two-state solution can’t work,” Rabbi Winston said. “Hamas has already shown us how they cannot make it work. For all intents and purposes, they had a two-state solution, and they blew it. They had land given to them and had millions of dollars given to them to create a country. When Jews lived in Gaza, it was a paradise on the Mediterranean. They could have developed it and made it a tourist resort. The whole world would have supported them. They could have been raking in the money right now with hotels and beaches. All of these folks protesting right now would have come to them specifically just to make it work and spite Israel. They would have had financial independence, been proud of themselves, and had a sense of identity. And then Israel would have had no choice but to admit that they ahd changed, given up terrorism in order to focus on being a functioning Arab state like Dubai.”

“But they didn’t do that. Instead, they took that piece of land, and instead of turning it into a tourist resort, they turned it into a terrorist resort instead. The leaders kept all the money that was meant for them to build up the country for their people and put it into their own pockets. The people were rightfully angry but instead of being angry at their guilty leaders, they blamed Israel.”

Rabbi Winston noted that Jewish esoteric sources predicted dire consequences that would come from dividing the land.

“The reason why God gave the land of Canaan to the nation of Israel was to elevate the land and transform it,” Rabbi Winston said. “But when the Jews came back from Egypt, they didn’t finish the job, which is why, until this day, parts of the land remain under foreign influence.”

“Gaza is part of Eretz Yisrael (the land of Israel) but you have people living there now and even claiming ownership who do not acknowledge the God of Israel,” Rabbi Winston said. “And they do not keep the seven Noahid laws, one of which is the prohibition against murder.

“Gaza is part of Eretz Yisrael (the land of Israel) but you have people living there now and even claiming ownership who do not acknowledge the God of Israel,” Rabbi Winston said. “And they do not keep the seven Noahid laws, one of which is the prohibition against murder.

“Gaza is part of Eretz Yisrael (the land of Israel) but you have people living there now and even claiming ownership who do not acknowledge the God of Israel,” Rabbi Winston said. “And they do not keep the seven Noahid laws, one of which is the prohibition against murder. So, in a sense, by giving them their own state inside of Israel, we would be sacrificing parts of Eretz Yisrael and giving it over to the darkness, which is not good for anybody.”

Show your appreciation for President Trump’s moral clarity and your opposition to the failed ‘two-state solution’ by adding your name to this important letter by clicking here.