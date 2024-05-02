Israeli leaders applaud Donald Trump’s statement on the Two-State Solution

(Thursday, May 2, 2024) – Keep God’s Land, a coalition of Jewish and Christian organizations in support of Judea and Samaria, applauds President Trump’s statement against the two-state solution.

In a recent interview with Time magazine, former President Donald Trump said, “I’m not sure a two-state solution anymore is gonna work…There was a time when I thought two states could work. Now I think two states is going to be very, very tough.”

“We are grateful to President Trump for expressing the view of the pro Israel community and coming out against the reckless pursuit of the two-state solution,” said Rabbi Tuly Weisz, founder of Israel365 and a member of the Keep God’s Land leadership committee. “Biden has repeatedly used October 7th as an excuse to pressure Israel into accepting a Palestinian terror state, when that would simply be a gross reward for terrorism.”

Rabbi Pesach Wolicki, director of Israel365 Action, said “President Trump’s entire foreign policy was always based on a clear-eyed understanding of reality and a rejection of the delusional wishful thinking of the established elites. This statement is another example of President Trump’s common-sense wisdom that there can be no peace through the creation of a state for a population that calls for Israel’s destruction.”

According to Knesset Member Ohad Tal, “I thank President Trump for standing up for truth and morality. After the massacre of October 7th, there is no more doubt, establishing a Palestinian state will be a reward to terrorism and lead to the dismantling and destruction of the only Jewish state.”

“Trump is a true friend not only of the State of Israel but of truth and a sense of historical justice that the land of Israel belongs to the people of Israel. The statement of former president Trump corrects a historical injustice of American administrations that promoted the dangerous so-called ‘two-state solution’,” said Yossi Dagan, head of the Shomron Regional Council. “This statement is important, and I call on other leaders to join and throw this delusional and dangerous plan into the dustbin of history. We thank Donald Trump for his true and timely remarks.”

Chairman of Republicans Overseas Israel, Mark Zell said, “Many have questioned where President Trump stands now on Israel, the Palestinians and Judea & Samaria. President Trump’s statement in the Time interview confirms unequivocally that he sees American and Israeli interests are aligned.”

“We commend Mr. Trump for recognizing that those who call for ‘Death to America’ and ‘Death to Israel’ should not be rewarded with a terror state,” said Moshe Koppel, Chairman of Israel’s leading conservative-libertarian think-tank Kohelet Policy Forum.

About Keep God’s Land – Keep God’s Land is a coalition of more than 100 Jewish and Christian organizations in support of Judea and Samaria. Endorsed by rabbis and pastors, politicians, media personalities and community activists, Keep God’s Land aims to reframe the conversation around the two state solution from politics to faith. Launched in February at the National Religious Broadcasters conference in Nashville, TN, Keep God’s Land recently hosted a major event in Washington, DC at the Heritage Foundation.