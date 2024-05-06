Top stories of Holocaust Tikkun

The Holocaust was one of the most horrific chapters in human history. Mankind was given a glimpse of its ability to perpetrate evil to a previously unimaginable extent. After World War II, a new word, genocide, had to be invented to describe this level of depravity.

Yet even from the concentration camps, Dry Bones arose from people of faith who believed in the kindness and good that God had created in the souls and hearts of men.

The following eight stories are examples of people trying to heal the scars of the Holocaust.

Christian Gift Restores Fortunes Prophesied in Jeremiah While Healing Holocaust Wounds

With ‘Restoration Rings’ made from silver and gold donated by pro-Israel Christians, one ministry sought to heal the painful wounds of the Holocaust and centuries of Christian persecution through fulfillment of Jeremiah’s prophecy.

Canadian Christians donated gold rings taken from their own hands, remaking them into rings to be placed on the fingers of Holocaust survivors who had their gold rings snatched from them as they entered the Nazi camps.

Grandson of Nazi Soldier Returning Golden Menorah Stolen by Titus in 70 CE

A small group of Christians’ which included several descendants of Nazis set out to fix the theft of the golden menorah from the Temple by Titus in 70 CE. In addition, they are seeking to return some of the Divine love that has sustained Germany despite the horrific crimes perpetrated on the Jews in the Holocaust.

To bring about this vision, they created a 265-pound menorah replica of the Temple Menorah as it appears on the Arch of Titus in Rome and brought it to Israel, returning along the same route that it was stolen away.

March of Nations: Descendants of Nazis stand with the Jews and Jerusalem

The March of Nations takes place in Jerusalem every year as a remarkable effort by the descendants of Nazis to make amends for the Holocaust. The march brings non-Jews from around the world in a unique event, celebrating Israel’s eternal capital.

Calling on Christians: Be a modern day Bonhoeffer; Fight Hamas

On November 9, the 85th anniversary of Kristallnacht and one month after the horrific attack on Israel, Israel365 ran a program to train people who love Israel on how to battle for the survival of the Jewish nation in these difficult times. The response was overwhelming.

Granddaughter of Nazis works to heal the wounds of the Holocaust at the UN

With two grandfathers who served in the Wehrmacht, Nazi Germany’s army, in World War II, Claudia Kiesinger has devoted her life to healing the wounds of the Holocaust through her love of Israel.Kiesinger leads prayer groups in the United Nations in New York City, praying with Christians for Israel. She is also the US coordinator for the March of Life, a grassroots movement launched under the auspices of the Evangelical TOS Church in Tubingen, Germany.

Israeli, German Fighter Pilots to Conduct Joint Exercises Over Nazi Camp and Site of Murder of Israeli Olympic Athletes

Israeli fighter pilots made history in September 2020 when they conducted joint military exercises with their German counterparts over the Dachau concentration camp, where more than 30,000 Jews were murdered during the Holocaust, and the Olympic Village in Munich, where 11 Israeli athletes and their coaches were massacred in 1972 by Palestinian terrorists.

Christian group stands up to neo-Nazi antisemitism in Florida

A group of about 60 multi-faith protesters came out in support of the Jewish community at the intersection of State Road 40 and Beach Street in Ormond Beach, Florida to stand against antisemitic hate groups. The net result was that the neo-Nazis, who are becoming more visible in Florida, were a no-show.

Friends reunite after 81 years of being separated by Nazis

In 1939, best friends Ana María Wahrenberg and Betty Grebenschikoff were nine-years-old when their families were forced to flee Nazi Germany. They had made the painful decision after the Kristallnacht pogroms. After they separated, the two were unable to keep in touch. After the horrors of the Holocaust, they assumed the worst, believing their childhood friend to be one of the millions of victims.

But in 2021, the two 91-year-old friends were reunited