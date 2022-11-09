Site logo
Granddaughter of Nazis works to heal the wounds of the Holocaust at the UN

Video Manager

Video Manager

With two grandfathers who served in the Wehrmacht, Nazi Germany’s army, in World War II, Claudia Kiesinger has devoted her life to healing the wounds of the Holocaust through her love of Israel. Her remarkable story tells of hope and devotion and most of all, opening up to the healing power that comes from above.

Kiesinger leads prayer groups in the United Nations in New York City, praying with Christians for Israel. She is also the US coordinator for the March of Life, a grassroots movement launched under the auspices of the Evangelical TOS Church in Tubingen, Germany.

On the anniversary of Kristallnacht, the pogrom seen as the beginning of the Holocaust, on November 9, 1938, she suggests that had the German people stood with their Jewish neighbors and friends, history may have been different.

