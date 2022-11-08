Site logo
What to expect from the next Israeli government

Last week, Israel returned from the polls for the fifth time in four years with Netanyahu poised to sit in the prime minister’s seat for the third time. The coalition he is expected to form will include strongly right-wing parties and this will necessarily affect the direction his government takes.

Gil Hoffman, a journalist with over 20 years of experience covering the Knesset, weighs in on what can be expected as a result of the Israeli elections. He talks about what to expect from the ministerial positions and whether Itamar Ben Gvir will continue to be a “firebrand”, as he has been portrayed in the media. While some in the mainstream media warn that Netanyahu’s right-wing government will cast a cloud over US-Israel elections, Hoffman feels differently.

